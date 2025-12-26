Karur stampede probe: CBI shifts venue for questioning TVK leaders from Chennai to Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly preparing to summon actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay in connection with the stampede at a party rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, which claimed 41 lives and injured over 100 others.

Fresh summons to party leaders

Sources confirmed that the CBI has issued fresh summons to several senior TVK leaders, including general secretary Bussy Anand, joint secretaries CTR Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna, and Karur west district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan, asked them to appear before the Investigation officer at Delhi CBI office on December 29. Their statements, which could be detailing crowd management, event planning, security arrangements, and compliance with permissions, are said to form the basis for escalating the probe to Vijay himself.

Following the issuance of summons, Vijay convened a consultative meeting where discussions centred on whether the leaders should appear for questioning without a formal summons being served. Opinions were sought from senior lawyers on the legal implications. After deliberations, it was decided that the summoned leaders would appear in person at the CBI office in Delhi on December 29.

Allegations of political targeting

Additionally, TVK executives allege that there is a political motive behind calling them to Delhi despite a CBI office existing in Chennai, claiming the action stems from the party's refusal to join the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

The investigation, ordered by the Supreme Court on October 13 and monitored by a three-member panel, has progressed substantially. Preliminary inquiries focused on allegations of negligence, including a reported seven-hour delay in Vijay's arrival, inadequate amenities like drinking water, and overcrowding beyond permitted limits.

Vijay's direct role to be probed

TVK has maintained that the incident was due to administrative lapses and has alleged a conspiracy, while cooperating with the probe. However, with key functionaries' testimonies now recorded, investigators are reportedly finalizing questions for Vijay regarding his direct role in the event's organization and decision-making.

Logistical considerations are being weighed, with possibilities of questioning in Chennai or Delhi to ensure security. The tragedy sparked intense political debate, with the ruling DMK blaming TVK's mismanagement and opposition parties criticizing the state government. Vijay has expressed condolences and blamed external factors.

Questions over crowd management

Reports emerging from sources close to the investigation reveal that during the previous round of CBI questioning in November in Karur, Bussy Anand, Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna were asked a series of pointed questions regarding the rally organisation and the sequence of events leading to the stampede.

The questions reportedly included: Which districts did the party workers and supporters attend the Karur meeting from? Who planned Vijay's travel itinerary from Chennai to Karur via Namakkal? Although the meeting was scheduled for 3 pm on September 27, who instructed that it be announced as starting at noon? When the ambulance arrived while Vijay was speaking, was accurate information not conveyed to him? Even after water bottles were thrown at those who had fainted in the crowd, why did Vijay continue his speech? Did police officials request TVK executives to shift the venue to another location considering the scale of the Karur meeting? Who ordered the bus to be moved into the crowded area in violation of police advisories? After announcing that Vijay would arrive at noon, what was the reason for his arrival at 7 pm only? Which executives were responsible for coordinating the arrival of supporters and other arrangements? Was the delay deliberate to make the crowd appear larger?

'Why drag Vijay to Delhi?'

Senior journalist Savithiri Kannan expressed serious reservations about the CBI move to summon TVK office-bearers to Delhi for questioning, pointing to possible political motives given the proximity to the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Federal, Kannan said: “I don’t understand why they are calling for questioning in Delhi when the offices are in Karur and Chennai. Since it’s election time, it’s hard not to suspect there might be a political motive.”

However, he was careful to distinguish between the investigation itself and its potential misuse.“Conducting the investigation is not wrong,” he clarified. “But it is wrong for the BJP to use it politically for their advantage.”

Kannan added that TVK has little room to manoeuvre. “Still, TVK has no choice but to face it,” he observed.

“If the CBI issues a summons to Vijay, he must definitely appear,” he asserted. “It is only right that he is questioned, he needs to explain the reason for the delay.” He warned that the TVK leader’s continued silence on the issue could have serious repercussions. “The fact that Vijay has not yet given a personal explanation on this matter is dangerous,” Kannan said.

With the investigation gathering pace, political circles are watching closely to see whether summons will be issued to Vijay himself.