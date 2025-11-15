Shah Rukh Khan unveils first-ever property named after him, says it's a 'big honour'

Shah Rukh Khan attended a major event in Mumbai on Friday (November 14) to unveil the first-ever property named after him. The Dubai-based property project, Shahrukhz Danube, is a 56-storey tower offering around 450 sq ft of premium office space.

“My mother would have been very happy. It is a very big honour. When my children come, I will tell them, ‘Papa’s name is written on it — it’s Papa’s building,’” he said at the event, which was also attended by Danube’s founder and chairman, Rizwan Sajan.

Shah Rukh's emotional connect with Danube

Shah Rukh also told the gathering that Rizwan was keen on creating a viral moment with him. The actor then taught him his signature open-arm romantic pose from his films.

He even taught him the Don walk and his iconic Om Shanti Om dialogue: “Itni shiddat se main tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai” (“I have yearned for you with such devotion and passion”).

Speaking about his association with Danube Properties, Shah Rukh said, “I never imagined myself in this position. But Rizwan Bhai told me about his wife, who has been quite unwell, and Insha Allah (by God’s mercy) she will soon recover. It touched my heart. For the first time, I agreed to this idea after what Adil explained. Their team had a simple thought: many people come to big cities to build their homes. Their dreams are to create businesses and houses. If I could be part of that and an inspiration, it would be the greatest gift for me.”

Shahrukhz Danube tower in Dubai

Notable amenities at Shahrukhz Danube include a helipad and a swimming pool. The project is expected to be completed within three to four years, and its entrance will feature a statue of the actor for visitors to click photos with. Danube also plans to replicate this tower concept in other cities.

Shah Rukh Khan is now the first actor whose name a tower is getting made in. He even mentioned how Rizwan wanted the event to take place in India only and not in Dubai

SRK recreates Bollywood magic on stage

At the event, the superstar entertained guests with his trademark wit and brought a touch of Bollywood magic by recreating iconic moments from Om Shanti Om and Don.

“I don’t consider myself important enough to put my name on anything apart from my films. Films are part of my profession and my worship,” said Shah Rukh.

To this, Farah Khan, who was also present at the event quipped, “Shah Rukh has given his name to four people: Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.”

The classic SRK humour, naturally, kept flowing. He joked that he had become “Eid ka chand… kam dikhta hoon, par jab dikhta hoon, kamaal hota hai” (“the Eid moon… I am seldom seen, but when I do appear, it is spectacular”).