Shah Rukh’s Mannat inspected for ‘violations’; manager denies illegal construction

Amid reports of alleged illegal construction at Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow Mannat, his manager has clarified that there is no violation and the renovation work is being carried out as per guidelines.

Also read: Ed Sheeran shares throwback video with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Love this guy so much'

According to a report in Times of India, on Friday (June 20), a joint team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and forest department officials inspected Khan’s house Mannat at Bandra Bandstand.

What SRK's manager said

The inspection was carried out after a complaint about coastal regulation zone (CRZ) violations during renovation of the property, the report added.

When asked about the violations, Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was quoted as saying by the newspaper, “There are no complaints. All work is going on as per guidelines.”

In the same report, a forest department official said they received a complaint and inspection was carried out and a report would be submitted soon. “A team did carry out a site inspection as we received a complaint about renovation permissions. A report will be prepared based on the findings and submitted soon.”

Activist's objections

According to reports, Khan and his family have moved out of Mannat due to renovation work and are staying at a different place. Mannat is a heritage building. Khan bought the property in 2001.

Earlier, Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar had raised objections to the CRZ clearance given to Khan to add two more floors to the six-storey Mannat mansion.