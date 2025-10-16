Dhruv Rathee vs Shah Rukh Khan, and questions over paan masala ad

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has stirred a debate online after releasing a video questioning Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s decision to endorse a paan masala brand despite being one of the wealthiest actors in the world.

In a post on X on Wednesday (October 15), Rathee referred to media reports claiming that the Jawan actor is now among the world’s richest actors, with an estimated net worth of USD 1.4 billion (around Rs 12,400 crore).

Paan masala endorsement

In the video, Rathee says, “Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) has now become a billionaire. You heard that right! According to news reports, his net worth has reached $1.4 billion. In Indian rupees, that’s about Rs 12,400 crore. Do you know how much money that is? It’s hard to even imagine.”

He discussed the actor’s reported wealth, spending habits, and the ethics of celebrity endorsements, speculating on how much interest Shah Rukh could earn from his fortune and what his annual spending might include, from luxury homes and private jets to lavish holidays.

Despite acknowledging that such a lifestyle would still leave the actor immensely wealthy, Rathee questioned Khan’s decision to promote a paan masala brand. “My question to Shah Rukh Khan is: Isn’t this much money enough? If it is, then what compels you to still promote something as harmful as paan masala?” he asked.

SRK’s endorsement earnings

Rathee referred to earlier reports about SRK’s endorsement fee for the brand in 2014, suggesting the amount would have increased substantially since then.

He also cited reports suggesting how much the actor was paid for such endorsements, allegedly between Rs 100 and Rs 200 crore, and and urged him to reflect on their social impact.

“The real question is: Do you actually need this extra Rs 100-200 crore? Look within yourself and ask honestly. What will you even do with so much wealth? Now think from another angle, if the country’s biggest star stops promoting such harmful products, imagine what kind of impact that could have on the nation,” Rathee said.

SRK’s past ad row resurfaces

This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan has faced criticism over advertisements. Many years ago, he was questioned over his choice to endorse soft drinks considered harmful to children. His response back then has now resurfaced amid Rathee’s comments.

In the old interview, Shah Rukh said, “I would appeal to any authority like that, ban it. Don’t let it sell in our country. If smoking is bad, don’t let cigarettes be produced. If you think cold drinks are bad, don’t let them be made. If it’s poisoning our people, stop it.”

“See, my logic is that you’re not stopping it because it brings in revenue. Don’t stop my revenue. I’m an actor, I do my job and earn from it. But if you believe something is wrong, stop making it altogether,” the actor further said.