Growing up in the 1990s, I can pinpoint the precise moment when Shah Rukh Khan entered the story of my life. In 1989, when Fauji — featuring the youthful actor with unruly hair and bangs that covered his forehead, deep dimples and brown eyes — aired on Doordarshan, I was too young. When Deewana (1992), SRK’s debut, released (a golden jubilee film, it ran in theatres for 50 weeks) my school friends and I had found a new heartthrob. The girls had found their new crush; the boys, their role model. We aped the way SRK delivered his dialogue, the way he dressed, the self-assured charm that felt rehearsed and spontaneous at once. It was from him that we learnt a new grammar of confidence. To impress a girl then was to imitate Shah Rukh Khan through gestures practised in mirrors, secretly.

Directed by Raj Kanwar and starring the luminous Divya Bharti alongside Rishi Kapoor, Deewana wasn’t conceived as a debut vehicle for SRK; he made his entry after the first hour, and his name was buried somewhere in small fonts on the posters. The film was meant to sell on the charm of its established male lead (Kapoor) and the vivacious Divya. When Shah Rukh burst into the frame, all awkward, nervous energy and hungry eyes, he ended up changing the very template of romance in Hindi films. It was a time when India was just learning to live with satellite TV, jeans were still aspirational, and the catchy music of Nadeem-Shravan had us ensnared. Deewana’s songs — Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi (Such madness for love, I’ve never seen anywhere), Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha (My heart stays alive through the ache of you), and Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Karien Ke Nahin (I’ll think about whether to love you or not) — played on loop on radio and cassette decks, filling the air of middle-class homes with that peculiar ache of unsaid affection. I was particularly in love with the song picturised on SRK and sung by Vinod Rathod: Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyar Karne Wala (The heart hankers for someone to love). Teri Ummeed Tera Intezar Karte Hain (I think of you in love, in hope, in waiting). Also read: Shah Rukh Khan at 60: The last of the superstars, who has taught India how to love Kumar Sanu’s nasal touch and Sadhana Sargam’s trembling sweetness floated across terraces at dusk, over the clatter of pressure cookers, through transistor static in tea stalls. The film’s music was composed in the full flourish of the Nadeem-Shravan era. To us, these songs spoke what could not be said, held what could not be articulated. In school corridors, when a girl’s dupatta brushed past or when notebooks were exchanged with hesitant smiles, Deewana’s tracks scored the scene in our minds long before real feelings could find their vocabulary. When Divya Bharti died barely a year later, the film acquired a strange afterlife. Shah Rukh Khan, by then signing films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Baazigar, would soon explode into superstardom, but Deewana would forever be etched in our memory as the film that fuelled our adolescent yearnings. Watching the film (it’s available on YouTube) now feels like opening an old diary: the story is steeped in melodrama and SRK has admitted to overacting in it, but there’s something raw and unrepeatable about it. In his entry scene, SRK did multiple stunts on a Yamaha RT 180, with his band of boys in tow, out to win over the girls’ hearts. The star who taught me the idiom of love when he was all of 26 has turned 60 now. With seven of his films returning to theatres this week — Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Jawan — the memory if Deewana came flooding back to me: it was after all my first encounter with a rank outsider who would go on to become the Badshah of Bollywood. As for the films being re-released in theatres, they are seven checkpoints in the story of a man, and of a country learning how to fall in love with itself Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994): The loser as everyman In this coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film directed by Kundan Shah, which brought cadet cap in vogue, SRK plays a lovable ‘loser’ who does not ultimately get the girl. The story follows Sunil (Khan), a middle-class young man and a passionate musician, who is deeply in love with Anna, the lead singer of his band (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi), but she only considers him a friend. Anna is in love with another band member, Chris (Deepak Tijori), so Sunil, in his desperation to win her affection, employs various tricks and lies to create a rift between the couple. After his deceit is exposed, Anna and the band temporarily shun him; however, they eventually forgive him, and Anna’s family even considers him a potential groom after Chris’s parents object to their relationship. In a selfless act of love, Sunil ultimately decides to reunite Anna and Chris, facilitating their marriage on their wedding day, and the film concludes with him, heartbroken but having learned a valuable lesson about life and love, encountering another girl (Juhi Chawla in a cameo). Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a film about failing gracefully. For many middle-class men coming of age in that decade, it was also the first time they saw themselves on screen: a hero who stuttered, lied, but remained endearing. The film was tremendously relatable: In the small towns of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab or anywhere else for that matter, boys like Sunil were everywhere: college backbenchers in denim jackets, building dreams on borrowed guitars. Dil Se.. (1998): The age of obsession By 1998, India had changed. The FM radio had replaced All India Radio, and a more confident middle class was emerging. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the intense and unconventional romantic thriller, set against the sensitive backdrop of the insurgency in Northeast India, explored the clash between love and ideology. Amarkant Varma (Khan), an All India Radio journalist, becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman, Meghna (Manisha Koirala), whom he repeatedly encounters during his assignment in the region. Despite his relentless pursuit, Meghna consistently rejects him due to her hidden life as a member of a separatist militant group on a suicide mission in Delhi. As Amar prepares to marry Preeti (Preity Zinta in her debut role), Meghna re-enters his life, forcing a tragic climax where his all-consuming love for her culminates in their deaths when she detonates her explosive vest while they embrace. Noted as the final part of Ratnam’s political trilogy (after Roja and Bombay), the film features stunning cinematography by Santosh Sivan, and A.R. Rahman’s iconic soundtrack featuring hits like Chaiyya Chaiyya, shot on a moving train. Devdas (2002): The great tragedy By 2002, the boy who was introduced to the madness called love after watching Deewana, was a grown-up man, filled with the need ‘to love and be loved.’ And a jabra (ardent) fan of SRK. Devdas made him aware of the seductions of despair and the extent to which one could go for love. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent adaptation of the 1917 Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film revolves around Devdas Mukherjee (Khan), the wealthy, yet weak-willed, son of a zamindar (landowner), who returns from his studies to marry his spirited childhood sweetheart, Parvati or ‘Paro’ (Aishwarya Rai), a girl from a slightly lower social class. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood who wears humanity like a second skin When his family's pride and rigid class structure lead them to reject the marriage proposal with disdain, Devdas goes adrift and ultimately fails to stand up to his parents, causing a heartbroken and humiliated Paro to marry a much older, wealthy man. A shattered Devdas then spirals into a life of self-destruction and chronic alcoholism, finding a complex refuge with the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit), who falls head over heels in live with him and nurses him as his health deteriorates.

Shah Rukh Khan strikes his signature pose in Chennai Express

In a final, desperate act to fulfil a vow to see Paro one last time before dying, Devdas travels to her marital home, where he collapses and dies at her doorstep as she runs in vain to meet him, a victim of social constraints, pride, and his own emotional failings. SRK made it fashionable to feel doomed. SRK had taken the vulnerability of his character in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and pushed it to its breaking point. He had shown how love, when it’s stripped of optimism, becomes a form of sickness.