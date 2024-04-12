Dream 2024: With 3 Rs 100-crore films in 4 months, Malayalam cinema ups the ante

Just four months and Rs 500+ crore running: it's a windfall for Malayalam cinema in 2024.

The Malayalam film industry, which was fighting to be heard with OTT big bosses at one time, overshadowed by its sister south industries, is now churning out back-to-back blockbusters. Here are the films that have changed the fortunes of Malayalam cinema in 2024:

Premalu

This delightful comedy made on a modest budget of fewer than ₹10 crores has mopped up ₹135 crore at the box office. Produced by Fahad Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, it is Girish AD’s third directorial venture.

'Premalu,' starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is a romantic comedy set in Hyderabad. Written by Girish D and Kiran Josey, it is a fun comedy about a bunch of loveable losers. The film focuses on the under-confident Sachin (Naslen), who falls head over heels in love with a hyper-focused IT professional, Reenu (Mamitha).

It is a harmless, light-hearted film on life and love that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Even the antagonist's antics played by Aadhi (Shyam Mohan) are designed to draw laughs. But audiences loved the film and it became a huge success. In an interview, the actor Shyam Mohan said that they all understand that they created "history" with this film, but the full impact is yet to dawn on them.

Bramayugam

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, this film was largely driven by the performance of its lead actors, mainly Mammootty. Catch our review of Bramayugam here.

Mammootty plays Kunjumon Potti, a menacing old man who enslaves a young folk singer, Thevan (Arjun Asokan), in his mansion. Sidharth Bharathan plays a nameless cook who is biding his time to take his revenge. Spearheaded by a stellar Mammootty who breathes fire as the unpredictable Potti, the film is a slow burner that soon evolves into a brilliant cat-and-mouse game between the protagonists in a mansion that holds deep dark secrets.

Shehnad Jalal's camera work is complemented perfectly by Shafique Mohamed Ali's editing. Christo Xavier’s music is also fantastic.

Cowritten by Sadasivan and TD Ramakrishnan, this period gothic thriller with elements of local folklore was released on February 15, 2024 in black and white format. The film was a box-office success, grossing over ₹85 crore. It received acclaim from critics and audiences, for not only the acting but for its cinematography, sound design, background score, and production design.

Abraham Ozler

This crime thriller has been co-produced and directed by Midhun Manual Thomas and written by Randheer Krishnan. The film stars Jayaram in the titular role, along with Mammooty, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Arya Salim, Senthil Krishna, Jagadish, Saiju Kurup, and Dileesh Pothan in supporting roles. The movie revolves around ACP Abraham Ozler's efforts to investigate the death of an IT employee and capture a serial killer, only known as "Birthday Killer".

By reinventing Jayaram as an actor and by infusing so much information into a stereotypical thriller, Abraham Ozler remains fairly engaging. Though it has predictable thrills in the first half it ends with a bang, as Midhun provides a more than satisfactory conclusion.

The film earned around ₹40.53 crore worldwide, becoming Jayaram's highest grossing film.

Eid/Vishu releases

According to early reports, Aavesham and Varshangalkku Sesham, the latest festival releases, are also doing well if the first-day response is anything to go by.









