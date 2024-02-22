The sport of tug-of-war rises greatly in essence for a group of young men in Chidambaram’s Manjummel Boys, a film inspired by a remarkable real-life incident that occurred nearly two decades ago at Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves. The popular tourist spot, of course, was originally known as ‘Devil's Kitchen’ but was later rechristened owing to the cult status of Santhana Bharathi’s 1991 film Guna (starring Kamal Haasan, Roshini, Rekha Harris and others), which was shot extensively inside the grotto. The hysteria surrounding the film and the love for its iconic Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan song, in particular, lures a group of impish friends into daring a little too much; and both the cause and the consequence, including a most dramatic resolution, form the crux of the latest film, Manjummel Boys.



The year is 2006 and the place is Manjummel, a tiny hamlet in Kochi. Siju David, aka Kuttan (played by Soubin Shahir), Subhash (Sreenath Bhasi), Sixen, Krishna, Anil, Sudheesh, another Siju and a few others are part of a ‘team’ named Manjummel Boys. This team is a unit of great solidarity and is a kind of pretend gang, but isn’t transgressive enough to qualify as a full-blown gang. We are told that each suburb, potentially, has a team of its own and that the teams often lock horns over one frivolous issue or another, usually when alcohol is involved. The members of the Manjummel team are well-rounded individuals — with a handy job, family, etc. to their name — but they each come to their own in the company of the rest.

A survival thriller that unravels like a fine procedural

The sport of tug-of-war is a great bone of contention for these teams and we are also told that Manjummel Boys haven’t done so well of late. More importantly, when the boys find out that another team recently went to Munnar on a customary trip, they suddenly feel the need and the rush to embark on one of their own. After a mighty deliberation, they decide on Kodaikanal.

A good chunk of Chidabaram’s sophomore film is dedicated to this setup. The tone or the treatment is light, funny with very little drama or conflict thrown at us. In an almost Romancham-like fashion, things unfold documentary-ish while we, the viewer, try to wrap our heads around the denseness of the detailing — the character names, their professions, the mannerisms, etc. What helps is that the director largely keeps things uncomplicated, never going too far ahead of us in that regard. And if you have headed out to the cinema hall knowing the synopsis of the film, then you are already trying to spot the most likely candidate from the lot to suffer the fall into the abyss, while bracing yourself for that delicious moment in the offing.

The year is 2006 and the place is Manjummel, a tiny hamlet in Kochi.

I felt that the setup just described is both the boon and the bane of Manjummel Boys. The former, because the narrative remains engaging all along and we even end up submitting ourselves to the shenanigans of the boys, permitting their moderate uncouthness with a hint of worry. Just as Prasad, the only ‘decent’ guy of the lot, does throughout the trip. ‘Bane’ because things, after a point, feel too generic and a tad template-ish, and when the inciting moment occurs and begins to slowly unfurl in front of us, we are not entirely part of the emotional journey yet. It is hard to pinpoint what does and doesn’t work up till this point, but one surely hopes the cadence of the narrative changes for good from hereon.

