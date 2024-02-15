“Ente manayilekku swagatham” (welcome to my abode), says Kodumon Potty as he beckons the passerby who wanders through the padippura (gateway) to his illam (homestead) a few minutes into Bramayugam. Now, that sounds as menacing as “Aao kabhi haveli pe” (Come to the mansion sometime). As Potty, essayed by Mammootty, delivers it, his face is revealed to the viewers in that very shot.



From then on, Kodumon Potty has the audience firmly cast in a spell, just as the passerby played by Arjun Ashokan in Bramayugam. Potty is an elderly Namboothiri (land-owning Brahmin), with powers of wizardry, or so we are led to believe. Potty’s illam is in ruins, with only a cook (Sidharth Bharathan) for company, before Arjun Ashokan’s Thevan joins them.

The Method to The Madness

Not long afterwards, Thevan is invited by Potty to play a board game of Pakida, but the former has nothing to wager. Potty asks Thevan to pledge his ‘fate’ where a loss will forever take away the latter’s freedom, meaning he cannot leave the illam for good. Does Thevan manage to liberate himself? Is Potty all that he seems to be? To know that you have to catch Bramayugam in a theatre near you.

Bramayugam is a decent attempt at making a mystery-horror thriller, where the fables of Malabar Coast come alive in the imagination of Rahul Sadasivan. A tad too long at 140 minutes, the filmmaker seemed to be in different minds to lock in the climax, as there are needless twists and turns there which kill the punch. But that’s but a minor quibble in what is a visually-arresting and thrilling film where elements of horror are neatly intertwined with black magic and legends.

That Sadasivan is a good filmmaker was established with his previous film, Bhoothakaalam (2022), but just as he bungled by revealing the full figure of the ghosts there, he uncovers a bit too much in certain scenes in Bramayugam as well. The title translates to the “age of madness” — so shouldn’t it be spelled ‘Bhramayugam’, one wonders. Sahitya Academy Award winner TD Ramakrishnan has been roped in to get the dialogues of the period right — it’s set in the early 17th century — especially in the light of his notable work, Francis Itty Cora (2009).