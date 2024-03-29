There is a poetic aspect in author Benyamin’s novel reaching the hands of director Blessy. In the journey of Najeeb Muhammad, a Malayali immigrant in West Asia, who gets abducted by one of the region’s many slave owners, there is an element of miserablism that resonates with the cinematic inquiry Blessy has been conducting over the last two decades. His films, in essence, are excavations of grief from the depths of unfortunate ordinary men who go from one tragic situation to another. In Thanmathra (2005) and Kalimannu (2013), the human body becomes his primary work material. Pain and suffering are visceral in these films, animated without any subtlety to pierce into the viewer’s consciousness. In Aadujeevitham, Blessy finds a goldmine.



Consider this elaborately picturised scene of death that happens in the latter half, where the film zooms in on a human being disappearing chaotically into the depths of the desert. It holds the body of the actor playing the role up close, screaming at the viewer to behold his suffering, milking the viewer’s shock, sympathy and repulsion. This pattern repeats in several segments, prolonging the portrayal of suffering until it becomes agonisingly unremarkable.

An incredible life story

Benyamin’s work is part of Kerala’s sprawling migration literature that shares, documents and studies the life of Malayali immigrants who moved to the West Asian region in the early 1970s following the oil boom. Overriding any socio-political observations, Aadujeevitham is, first and foremost, a deeply personal tale of a working-class man who survived abduction and slavery in the infinite desert landscape. Relying entirely on the real Najeeb’s memories, the work shreds into flesh and bones the idea of the Gulf region as a ‘paradise’, revealing the dark side of economic migration where working-class bodies wither for the sake of families back home. Blessy’s film does not acknowledge the subjectivity and agency of Najeeb. It often shrinks into an earnest but simplistic visual presentation of an incredible life story, focusing solely on the protagonist’s misfortune. It does not bother to drill into the layers of the title, The Goat Life, which signifies the elasticity of human endurance. Over the countless days and nights he spends in the desert camp, Najeeb catches himself slowly evolving into a goat in the pen, wrestling with and accepting his slavehood. The existential questions Benyamin evokes in the novel are almost lost in the film’s narrative that, counterintuitively, assumes an episodic structure, leaping from one sequence to another, lacking fluency.

What the actors achieve is truly remarkable for they do it despite the sloppy staging of scenes in many parts.

One of the obvious aftermaths of this kind of filmmaking is that it denies its protagonist any profundity. Three years later, Najeeb’s wounds and sadness retain the same freshness as they had when he arrived. What lies beyond the sadness and yearning for home? How did he shrink himself to wriggle through the tunnel of suffering life off-handedly threw him into?

