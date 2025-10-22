Here’s why the internet is swooning over Deepika-Ranveer’s Dua

Diwali became a zillion times brighter for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fans when the celebrity couple finally decided to reveal their daughter Dua’s face to the world, dropping a series of festive photos in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday (October 21).

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, welcomed their baby girl on September 8 last year.

Twining with her mom in a crimson red Sabyasachi outfit, and donning a dainty ‘bindi’ on her forehead with her baby hair tied in neat ponytails, Dua, cradled between her parents, seemed a sight for sore eyes.

Also read: 'Shocking': Deepika on L&T head suggesting 90-hour work week for staff

In one photo, little Dua sports a cherubic smile with Deepika whispering something to her and dad Ranveer grinning from ear to ear, and in another she sits on her mother’s lap, seemingly doing the rituals on Diwali day.

AI confusion

As soon as the actors dropped their pictures with Dua, the internet went berserk, with many first dismissing it as AI-generated, only to realise later that they were genuine.

“I'm so so glad they posted this. I saw it on Twitter and thought its AI and rushed to insta to confirm. Dua looks like a complete mix of the two. She has DP's eyes and dimples, and height, but she is more like her father. OMG I can't stop gushing,” said one user.

Also read: Deepika Padukone in hijab for Abu Dhabi ad sparks 'fake feminist' row

“And then most of us checked twice if it’s AI generated. What a beautiful family,” said another.

Deepika’s dimples, ‘South Indian looks’

Fans were quick to notice Dua’s facial similarities with both her parents, with many gushing over the dimples she has inherited from mommy Deepika as well as her “south Indian” genes. Many said she had Ranveer’s eyes.

“Goodness! Ekdam copy paste,” said on user on Instagram. “Ditto,” said one comment on Instagram.

“She’s got the dimples!!! So adorable…all three of them!” said another user.

“Adorable! Her face so resembles like South Indian,” said another user.

Redeeming attire, cute monikers

Impressed with Deepika and Ranveer’s decision to present Dua in an ethnic wear and bindi, resonating with the couple’s strong Indian roots, some called the tiny tot ‘Ghar ki Lakshmi’ (prosperity of the household). Others said Dua looked like the ‘Parle G’ girl.

Also read: Deepika Padukone on 90+ Women Shaping Culture list

The fan response to the ethnic attire and bindi – a well-calculated PR move – came as a striking contrast to the brutal trolling that Deepika and Ranveer faced last year for naming their daughter Dua, which has its origins in Urdu.

The actors once again raked up a social media storm recently for featuring in a tourism campaign for Abu Dhabi in which Deepika was seen wearing a hijab.

Bollywood can’t stop gushing too

The post so far has garnered over 7.3 million likes, 92,000 comments, and 22,000 re-shares, drawing adorable comments from fans and Bollywood celebrities alike.

Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga vents in cryptic post after Deepika Padukone drops out of 'Spirit'

“God Bless,” commented the couple’s Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra on the post, with a heart emoji.

“Such a perfect mix,” posted actor Rajkumar Rao adding, “So Cute, God Bless you guys.”

Shilpa Shetty dropped some heart and evil eye emojis while Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Diwali Dua All our love and blessings.”

Row over eight-hour shift

Interestingly, Deepika and Ranveer’s decision to reveal Dua’s face comes amid the actress’s stress on an eight-hour workday – a demand which led to her exiting ‘Spirit’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, sparking a debate on long working hours in the cine industry and entitlements that new mothers deserve.

Also read: Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian voice for Meta AI

Defending her demand for an eight-hour shift, Deepika recently pointed to the alleged double standards in the film industry and said many male actors work for the said hours and no one points a finger.

“By virtue of being a woman, if that comes across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian Film Industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines!” she said in an interview with CNBC TV18.