Deepika Padukone on 90+ Women Shaping Culture list

Actor Deepika Padukone has been named in the 90+ Women Shaping Culture list of global cultural publication, also featuring the likes of Angelina Jolie, Billie Elish, Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo, for her advocacy of mental health and women's empowerment.

The actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon.

"In tribute to the one and only Gloria Steinem and her 91 years of activism, The Shift is honoring 90 voices shaping our future. @theshiftison grateful for the honour…#TheShiftIsOn," read the caption.

Also read: Deepika Padukone to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, first for an Indian actor

Mental health advocacy

Deepika, 39, has been an active mental health advocate over the last years and is the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation organisation that aims to educate people regarding mental health as well as reduce the stigma associated with it.

Deepika is also set to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026, which will make her the first Indian actor to get the prestigious honour.

Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga vents in cryptic post after Deepika Padukone drops out of 'Spirit'

Her latest work was Singham Again by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar and was released in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)