Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian voice for Meta AI

From now on, your "ask me anything" questions will be answered by Meta AI in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's voice.

Padukone has become the first Indian to lend her voice to Meta AI's integrated virtual assistance. Her voice will reportedly be used in Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, too.

With this, Padukone has joined an elite club including Hollywood celebrities like Awkwafina and Judi Dench. Meta AI users from India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand will hear responses in Padukone's voice.

Part of Meta AI

On Wednesday (October 15), Padukone shared a video on the Instagram platform from Meta’s dubbing studio. “Okay, so this is pretty cool, I think! I’m now part of Meta AI, and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think!” she captioned the post.

In addition to the recent announcement, Meta has introduced full Hindi language support and UPI Lite payments, making the experience more localised and personal. According to the Meta AI website, the service is available in more than 200 countries and territories across all social media platforms owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook), such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and the meta.ai website. As of now, 186 countries have access to the Meta AI mobile app on both iOS and Android.

Work-life balance

Recently, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare appointed Deepika Padukone as the Mental Health Ambassador. On the film front, Padukone was last seen in Singham Again (2024). The actor has been paired with Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming movie King.

She also made headlines after being dropped from the sequel to the Kalki 2898 AD film. Padukone has recently spoken out about the importance of work-life balance in the film industry and has advocated for an eight-hour workday for film professionals.