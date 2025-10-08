Deepika Padukone in hijab for Abu Dhabi ad sparks 'fake feminist' row

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is back at the centre of a social media storm with a tourism campaign for Abu Dhabi in which she is seen wearing wearing a hijab as she walks through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Deepika, who appears in the ad with her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh, is no stranger to controversy. She earlier attracted ire on social media for her appearance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University during the anti-CAA protests and for sporting an orange bikini in the song "Besharam Rang" in "Pathaan".

Padukone now joins her husband as the brand ambassador for Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi.

The campaign video titled "Mera Sukoon" shows the couple exploring Abu Dhabi and Ranveer introducing Deepika to some of his favourite spots in the city, including many cultural and architectural landmarks. In one sequence, the couple is at the Grand Mosque and Deepika is seen wearing a rust abaya and hijab.

In the vigorous debate that followed, some called the 39-year-old actor a "fake feminist" for promoting conservative attire and others defended her decision and spoke up for her respect for Arab culture.

Those criticising her argued that her decision to wear a hijab is in stark contrast to her appearance at the 2015 “My Choice” video, in which she advocated women’s freedom to live, dress and love on their own terms.

"Remember Deepika Padukone's video 'My Choice'? 'To wear a Bindi or not, my choice'. 'I decide the clothes I wear'. Now Deepika Padukone has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing Hijab. What happened to 'My Choice'?" asked an X user.

Another similar post read, "On Hindu Traditions - 'My body, My Choice'. But no problem in Wearing ‘Hijab’ for money. This is the reality of Fake Feminists like Deepika Padukone. They are no feminists ..they are just ‘Anti Hindus’." "Gems of Deepika Padukone. On Bindi: My Choice. On Hijab : Paisa do kuch bhi pehan lungi. My choice is limited to money, after all she is an actress, can do anything for money, there is nothing like feminism and liberty, she can sell her soul for money," read a post.

One person wondered why Deepika hasn't promoted any Indian religious site like this.

"Deepika Padukone wore Hijab to promote Abu Dhabi Mosque. But she will never promote his own dharma or a teerth sthal," the user wrote.

The other side was equally vociferous.

One supporter shared her photographs on X and said, "This is Deepika Padukone when she has gone to temples. She has always been respectful toward the culture of India. In the tourism commercial, she is wearing what is appropriate for that culture. You should be proud of someone who can go to any country and be respectful." A separate post said, "This gorgeous hijab gave a glamorous look to Deepika." Another mentioned, "Their respect for Arab cultures and her wearing the hijab increases my love for her.." Neither Padukone nor the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism has issued a statement on the online reactions.

The campaign, which positions Abu Dhabi as a destination for “self-discovery and peace”, marks the first time Deepika and Ranveer have jointly represented a global tourism brand.

Deepika, one of the country's most prominent film stars, has frequently found herself at the centre of public and political debates.

After her unexpected appearance in JNU in January 2020 when she was promoting her film "Chhapaak" came "Pathaan" in 2023 when her song “Besharam Rang” led to widespread outrage from right-wing groups, who claimed her saffron swimsuit insulted Hindu sentiments.

The issue snowballed into a national debate on morality, religion, and censorship, with calls to ban the film.

Earlier this year, several reports claimed that Deepika had raised concerns about certain sequences in the script of the film "Spirit" and requested an eight-hour workday. There were also differences related to her remuneration for the project.

Though she herself never came on record, the buzz spread.

The actor, who has also been vocal about her views on mental health, made headlines after reports that she had exited from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s "Spirit". After that, Vyjayanthi Movies, which produced the Nag Ashwin-directed film "Kalki 2898 AD", announced that she will not be returning for the sequel of the blockbuster. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)