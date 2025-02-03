Congress promises to bring back glory of Sheila Dikshit's rule in Delhi

The Congress on Monday (February 3) attacked the AAP and the BJP on the final day of campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections and pledged to restore Delhi’s glory seen when the late Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister.

Congress leaders attacked the Arvind Kejriwal government over alleged governance failures, mismanagement of funds, and corruption.

Also Read: Delhi polls | 'Don't put democracy in peril for post-retirement job': Kejriwal to CEC

They also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of suppressing opposition-ruled states and neglecting the concerns of Delhi's marginalised communities.

Restoring Dikshit’s glory

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav emphasised that the election was about reclaiming the developmental legacy of Sheila Dikshit, who was the national capital’s chief minister for 15 years until 2013.

He accused the AAP of allowing the city to deteriorate, arguing that infrastructure had crumbled, water quality worsened, and public services were neglected.

"This election is about bringing back the Delhi that Sheila Dikshit built - a city with world-class roads, clean water, and efficient governance," Yadav said.

Also Read: Illegal immigrants altered Delhi’s demographic landscape: JNU report

Sandeep Dikshit attacks AAP

Sandeep Dikshit, the late Sheila Dikshit’s son and the Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, denied that the Aam Aadmi Party government had provided world-class education and healthcare.

He also criticised the AAP's healthcare model, particularly its pet Mohalla Clinic project, for "failing" during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Read: Kejriwal claims slum dwellers being disenfranchised before Delhi polls

Udit Raj targets Kejriwal

Former MP Udit Raj described Kejriwal as "one of the biggest sources of corruption".

"The only way Delhi can truly progress is if the Congress forms the government both in the city and at the Centre," he asserted.

The Congress leaders accused both the AAP and the BJP of distributing cash, gifts, and other incentives to sway voters.