Illegal immigrants altered Delhi’s demographic landscape: JNU report

A report by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has alleged that there has been an influx of illegal migrants to Delhi which has had social, economic, and political consequences.

The 114-page report titled “Illegal Migrants to Delhi: Analysing Socio-economic and political consequences” says the illegal migration of persons from Bangladesh and Myanmar is facilitated by political patronage, India Today has reported.

The report analyses the impact of the migration on the capital city’s infrastructure and economy.

Fake documentation

The report alleges that political parties and their associates help these migrants to obtain fake identification documents and voter registration. It says the migrants rely on a network of agents, brokers, and religious preachers for housing and employment. The migrants reportedly pay the network for fake documents, which then enable them to access employment and other services.

The report states that the migrants find work mostly in construction and as domestic labour, and dwell in unauthorised settlements. The illegal migration into the city results in overcrowding and unplanned urban expansion, and lays a strain on public services like electricity, water, education, and healthcare, it says.

According to the report, the migrants settle down mostly in localities like Sultanpuri, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Dwarka, Govindpuri, Zakir Nagar, and others. It says the migration has altered Delhi’s demographic landscape, and said it was linked to the 2017 Rohingya crisis.

The risk

The report says that critics have argued that there could be more migration to the city because the government provides them amenities like housing, education, and healthcare. The potential increase in illegal migration could lay a further burden on Delhi’s infrastructure and create more challenges for the government, they argue.

The report also alleges that illegal migration has strengthened the criminal networks involved in human trafficking, document forgery, and smuggling.

The BJP has slammed the AAP government in Delhi over the report’s findings, accusing the party of playing a significant part in facilitating the illegal migration.