Delhi polls | 'Don't put democracy in peril for post-retirement job': Kejriwal to CEC

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (February 3) mounted a fierce attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, pleading him “not to put the country’s future at stake for a post-retirement job”.

He also targeted the BJP, claiming that the saffron party is going to face its worst defeat ever in the Assembly polls and will use its “goons” and Delhi police to influence the elections.



Also read: Kejriwal writes to EC, wants independent observers in New Delhi constituency

CEC compromising democracy?

Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, Kejriwal also hit out at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accusing him of compromising democracy for personal benefits.





"Who is this biggest goon who is not afraid of the laws of this country? Who is this goon who is arresting journalists and attacking AAP workers and supporters openly? Who is this goon from whom Delhi police is taking orders, and is feeling afraid and helpless,” he asked.

Referring to CEC Rajiv Kumar, Kejriwal said, “I request him not to put democracy in danger for a post-retirement job. Don't put the country's future at stake.”

BJP resorting to unfair tactics

Later, in a video message on the final day of campaigning for the February 5 polls, Kejriwal alleged the BJP was already resorting to unfair tactics in the face of a “massive defeat”. Despite all these, the AAP is heading towards a historic victory and the BJP its worst defeat since the party came into being, he claimed.



Also read: Each Delhi family saves Rs 25k per month due to AAP's schemes: Kejriwal

The AAP convener accused the BJP of indulging in hooliganism and targeting AAP workers, claiming that Delhi police are afraid and helpless to tackle the situation.





“The BJP will use its goons and Delhi police extensively to win the elections. They will try to intimidate voters, especially those in slum areas,” he claimed.

The former Delhi chief minister further alleged BJP workers would attempt to bribe slum-dwellers by offering Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 and marking their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting on February 5. “Take their money, but do not let them put ink on your finger,” he urged voters.

AAP’s quick action teams

Kejriwal said that to counter these alleged malpractices, his party has set up "quick action teams" and distributed spy cameras and body cams in slum areas.



Also read: 'Drink if you dare': Kejriwal asks EC top brass to drink from bottles filled with Yamuna water

“We have deployed cameras to capture BJP goons engaging in any wrongdoing.” Cautioning voters against the alleged BJP manipulations, Kejriwal claimed the party would demolish slums if voted to power. “Selling your votes would be like signing your own death warrant,” he said.

With the BJP looking to unseat the AAP and the Congress attempting a comeback, the Delhi elections are shaping up to be a high-stakes battle. The results on February 8 will determine whether the AAP retains power or if Delhi sees a change in leadership.



(With agency inputs)