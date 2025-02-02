Kejriwal claims slum dwellers being disenfranchised before Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged a "big conspiracy" to disenfranchise slum dwellers and economically weaker sections ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

In a video message, Kejriwal claimed that he had received multiple calls from residents of servant quarters, dhobi ghats, and slum clusters, reporting that individuals "linked to a rival party" offering Rs 3,000 to voters.

He said, these individuals were allegedly misleading people by saying that the Election Commission would facilitate voting from home while applying indelible ink on their fingers, effectively barring them from casting their votes on polling day. "Calls are coming from servant quarters, dhobi ghat, everywhere. People from their party are going door-to-door, saying take Rs 3,000 and the Election Commission will come to your house to get your vote cast. You get inked on your finger in return. Hearing this gave me goosebumps. This is a big conspiracy against you people," Kejriwal said.

He also warned voters about the legal consequences of participating in such activities, even unknowingly.

"If by mistake you get inked in exchange for money or cast a fake vote on their instructions, they will take action against you, and you could be arrested. People have gone to jail for 8-10 years for such offenses under fraud cases," Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader urged people not to fall into this “trap,” cautioning that media surveillance in many areas on the night before the election could expose such fraudulent practices, leading to arrests.

"If they are giving you free money, take it, but do not let them ink your finger. It will become a lifelong problem," he added.

Without naming any specific party, Kejriwal emphasized the risk of legal trouble for those who unknowingly get involved in such activities.

"If you get inked without going to vote, you can be arrested for casting a fake vote," he said.

Taking a direct jibe at the BJP, Kejriwal claimed, "If BJP comes to power, your slums will not be saved. They will demolish them and hand over the land to their rich friends. But if you strengthen my hands and the Aam Aadmi Party forms the government, we will not let anyone's slum be demolished." The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8. AAP is vying for a third consecutive term to retain its stronghold in the national capital. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)