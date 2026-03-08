Why student union elections remain suspended in several universities

The Karnataka government’s recent announcement on student union elections in universities across the state has revived a long-running debate over the status of campus democracy in India. While several universities continue to hold regular student polls, many prominent campuses across India have either suspended elections for years or replaced them with alternative representative mechanisms.

Student organisations have repeatedly argued that elected unions are essential for student representation and accountability within universities, pointing to the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, which laid down guidelines for conducting campus elections. Yet, in institutions such as Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Allahabad University, the University of Rajasthan, Jamia Millia Islamia and Lucknow University, among others, student union elections have remained stalled.

Here is a look at the history of student politics in these universities and when their last elections were held.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Banaras Hindu University has historically had a vibrant tradition of student politics, with student groups linked to national parties such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) active on campus. However, the university has not conducted elections to its students’ union since the late 1990s. “The last student union election was held in 1996. In 1997, elections were announced, but after an incident of violence, university was closed sine die,” said Roshan Pandey, an All India Students’ Association (AISA) activist from BHU.

Over the years, there have been periodic demands from student organisations to restore direct elections, but instead of reviving the union, the university has experimented with alternative representative mechanisms such as student councils, which critics say lack the legitimacy of directly elected bodies. “In 2011, student council elections were announced, but they only lasted for one year. After that, they also announced council elections in 2014, but again, citing violence, the elections didn’t take place. There have been no forms of elections since,” said Pandey.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) is among the oldest student unions in India and has historically played a prominent role in campus life. Its office bearers are elected through direct elections, though candidates typically contest as independents rather than official nominees of national student organisations, but often end up associating with one or the other political party after winning.

The union has long been seen as an influential platform for student leadership within the university. “Elections have not been held since 2018-19 in AMU, with the suspension following campus tensions and administrative concerns over law and order. Petitions have since been filed seeking the revival of the union, and recently, a hunger strike was also held, after which the administration promised they would hold elections. However, they have once again backed on their words, saying the atmosphere is not conducive to holding elections,” said Mohammad Rehan, a state committee member of NSUI.

Allahabad University

Allahabad University has historically been considered one of the most politically active campuses in North India, producing several prominent political leaders over the decades. Former prime ministers Chandra Shekhar and VP Singh were both associated with the university’s student politics, and the Allahabad University Students’ Union (AUSU) has often been seen as a training ground for mainstream politics.

Elections have periodically been suspended due to campus unrest or administrative decisions, but were revived multiple times in the past. The most recent round of student union elections took place in 2018, when SCS won the elections. “The matter had reached the High Court, with the university authorities citing law-and-order concerns to not hold the elections. There have been sustained movements to bring back the elections, but the university has not relented,” said Saurabh Singh, AU Unit President of the NSUI.

University of Rajasthan

The University of Rajasthan in Jaipur has long been one of the key centres of student politics in the state, with elections to the Rajasthan University Students’ Union (RUSU) often drawing intense contests between major student organisations such as the ABVP and the NSUI. These polls have traditionally been held annually and closely followed in state politics.

Like in every place, the official reason cited to disband the elections was anarchy, but the truth is that it did not suit the BSP government at the time as the last winners were from SCS

However, the last elections took place in 2022 – when an independent candidate, now an NSUI leader – won. “Since then, the university has not held elections citing the adoption of the National Education Policy. Initially, in 2023, it was said that elections would only be postponed. But they were never held and have not been held since then because the administration says it would disrupt NEP implementation,” said Vijaypal Kuri, an NSUI activist.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia have been suspended for nearly two decades, making it one of the longest gaps among major Indian universities. The Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union last held elections in 2006, after which the administration halted the process, citing concerns over campus disturbances, after the President of the union was allegedly beaten up.

Since then, the university has not restored the union structure, despite agreeing to it in principle in 2017. Repeated demands have been raised from student organisations and activists who argue that the absence of elections deprives students of a representative body to raise campus issues. "The demand has been raised multiple times, including in recent times. This issue, among others, even led to the suspension of 17 students last year," said Roshan Abbas, a Jamia student.

Lucknow University

Lucknow University also has a long history of student politics, with the Lucknow University Students’ Union (LUSU) historically serving as a platform for leaders who later entered mainstream politics in Uttar Pradesh. However, elections to the union have been suspended for extended periods over the past two decades.

The last student union election was held in September 2005, after which legal disputes and concerns over campus violence led to a prolonged halt in the electoral process. "Like in every place, the official reason cited to disband the elections was anarchy, but the truth is that it did not suit the BSP government at the time as the last winners were from SCS," said Jyoti Kumar Rai, a student of LU.