DUSU polls: Delhi University students oppose new Rs 1 lakh 'surety bond'

Delhi University (DU) may have done away with the Rs 1 lakh bond to be submitted by the candidates contesting for the upcoming DU Students’ Union (DUSU) election, but the university has now replaced it with another controversial step - parental attestation or attestation from a “guardian” by way of a “surety bond” of Rs 1 lakh, accompanied by their bank account details.

Student organisations across the spectrum — the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the All India Students’ Association (AISA), and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) — have all criticised the move, describing it as discriminatory, and designed to exclude women and marginalised students. They have also questioned why adult students need the consent of parents/guardians.

AISA has also approached the Delhi High Court in this regard, where the case is ongoing. Earlier, DU was forced to take back the Rs 1 lakh bond condition, notified on August 8, after court intervention. DU has said the moves are being made as a preventive measure against property defacement.

Bond requires affidavit

The bond requires parents/guardians to sign an affidavit that states that the candidates contesting the DUSU elections – scheduled for September 18 – have their consent.

“WHEREAS I do hereby stand surety for the said amount of Rs. One Lakh (Rs. 1,00,000) for any act/omission on part of said Mr./Ms. ________________or on behalf of his/her supporters etc. for any infringement/violation of the said guidelines/notifications/orders/judgments in any manner whatsoever including defacement of University/College premises, campus or any other public property during his/her campaign for the DUSU Election 2025-2026 or even thereafter,” the affidavit reads.

‘Direct assault on student rights’: NSUI

The Congress-backed NSUI said it “strongly condemns undemocratic and anti-student decision of Delhi University to impose a surety bond in the name of parents for contesting student union elections.”

“This decision is a direct assault on student rights and an attempt to silence the voices of ordinary students. Forcing candidates to bring their parents to file surety is irrational, regressive, and a mockery of students’ independence. An adult candidate aspiring to contest elections should not be made dependent on their parents for surety,” NSUI media in-charge Ravi Pandey said.

“Furthermore, the requirement of a Rs 1 lakh surety bond in parents’ name is discriminatory and exclusionary. It is designed to stop students from humble and middle-class backgrounds from participating in the democratic process. Delhi University, instead of nurturing student leadership, is trying to restrict it to a privileged few,” he added.

The NSUI has demanded the withdrawal of the “draconian” bond.

‘Anti-women, outstation candidates’: ASAP

AAP’s student wing ASAP said the rule would negatively impact women candidates and those from outside Delhi.

“How will students whose parents live outside Delhi submit a signed surety bond by September 10? This order will not only harass students but also reduce women’s participation in elections,” ASAP leader Eeshna Gupta said in a press conference.

She pointed to point 5 in the affidavit to be signed by the candidate, which reads: “I hereby unconditionally pledge to pay Rs 1 lakh immediately to Delhi University and my college if I or my supporters commit any mistake or violate any directions, notifications, orders, or decisions, including causing damage to university, college premises, or any public property.”

Additionally, point 7 states: “My parents, who are bearing the expenses of my education, have voluntarily guaranteed the payment of Rs 1 lakh. Their and my bank account details are as follows.”

“This is not only a way to harass students but also their parents. Such provisions will scare parents into refusing to sign. Moreover, this will directly reduce the participation of women students, whose independence will be curtailed by such regressive measures,” said Gupta.

‘Against bond, but reached compromise’: ABVP

ABVP State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said his organisation was also against the surety bond, but had reached a compromise with DU authorities.

“We are against it, but DU officials told us that any friend or senior can sign as a guardian. It does not necessarily require the signature of a legal guardian or parent,” he said.

DU Chief Election Officer Raj Kishore Sharma confirmed the same to The Federal.

“This bond is a requirement by the court. We cannot do anything. We took back the earlier Rs 1 lakh bond clause, because students said they cannot afford it. Now they have to sign this, because if they don’t have the money and they don’t sign this, what do we do in case there is property defacement?” he said.

Asked what the process will be if a student is found guilty of defacement, Sharma said, “We have not thought that far ahead yet. We will first ask them to respond to the allegation and ask them to take it down. If they don’t adhere, then the surety bond kicks in,” he said.

AISA moves Delhi HC

Meanwhile, the Left group AISA has moved the Delhi High Court, arguing that the requirements were “arbitrary, disproportionate, and unconstitutional”, and against the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations and the DUSU Constitution.

In an order dated September 4, Justice Mini Pushkarna said, “The Surety Bond and affidavit, which are to be submitted by the prospective candidates for DUSU Elections, shall be duly submitted in terms of the Circular issued by the University of Delhi. However, the same shall be subject to the outcome of the present writ petition.”

The matter is now listed for December 10.

‘Exclusionary move’: AISA

“It makes no sense as to why adults are being asked for parental consent. We will have to decide what to do during nominations. Parents are definitely not going to agree to sign such a form, so we will probably have to make arrangements organisationally. It will be very difficult for independent candidates, though, who fight elections on their own, without any organisation or political affiliation. It is an exclusionary move. We will, therefore, continue to fight this case,” said AISA General Secretary Prasenjeet Kumar.