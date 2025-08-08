CM MK Stalin unveils TN's state education policy; snubs NEP's 3-language rule

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (August 8) unveiled the State Education Policy (SEP) at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Kotturpuram.

The release of this new policy comes amid ongoing friction between Tamil Nadu (TN) and the Centre over National Education Policy (NEP) and education funds.

TN education policy

Framed as a clear alternative to the Centre’s NEP, the SEP reflects the state’s divergent stance on key educational reforms.

A 14-member committee led by retired Justice Murugesan was set up in 2022 to draft the policy.

After extensive consultations, the panel submitted its recommendations to the Chief Minister in July last year. The policy document has now been formally made public.

Key policy features

Key features of the SEP include the continuation of the state’s two-language policy, rejecting the NEP’s three-language formula, and a recommendation that undergraduate admissions to arts and science courses be based on consolidated marks from Classes 11 and 12, rather than through a common entrance test, according to people familiar with the matter.

The policy also rejects NEP’s proposal for public exams in Classes 3, 5, and 8, calling the idea regressive, against the principles of social justice, and a likely contributor to increased dropout rates and commercialisation of education.

The committee has strongly advocated for promoting science, artificial intelligence, and English, while recommending significant investment in government-run institutions. It has also called for shifting education back to the state list from the concurrent list.

NEP 'regressive'

Tamil Nadu has accused the Union government of withholding Rs 2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme over its refusal to implement NEP.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan previously stated that funds would be released only if the state adopted NEET.

The DMK-led government has labelled the NEP as "regressive", arguing that it undermines social justice and attempts to impose Hindi.

At the SEP launch event, TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly said, "Even if they give ₹1,000 crore, Tamil Nadu won’t implement NEP. Tamil Nadu doesn’t like imposition in any form."