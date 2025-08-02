Nalam Kaakkum Stalin scheme launched; TN CM aims for healthcare upgrade

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (August 2) launched the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin scheme in Chennai with the aim to improve health services across the state.

Under the initiative, 1,256 medical camps are being organised in all 38 districts. It would also include basic diagnostic and screening procedures as part of a medical health check-up programme.

Inaugurating the scheme, Stalin said Tamil Nadu leads the nation when it comes to the healthcare sector and the latest scheme aims to strengthen the foundation further. He said several health initiatives, such as Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Nammai Kakkum 48, Innuyir Kappom Thittam, and others have succeeded in improving the healthcare services in Tamil Nadu, benefiting a large number of people.

Under the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ scheme, individual-specific health requirements will be addressed. It will also focus on early diagnosis and timely care.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets a beneficiary at the launch of the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin health scheme on August 1 (Screengrab)

Scheme to address various medical conditions

“The scheme will provide health services for patients with hypertension, diabetes, mental health issues, cardiac problems, besides pregnant women, people with disabilities, new mothers, paediatrics, skin ailments and others,” Stalin said.

“Diagnostic procedures, including blood tests, X-ray, ECG, ECHO, and other scans would also be conducted for patients based on their health conditions. The test and treatment reports of the patients would be given to them. It can be maintained as their medical history and can be reviewed at any hospital in the state,” he added.

To address the issue of late-stage medical intervention, since a lot of people seek treatment only when conditions worsen, the scheme is focused on early detection and treatment to prevent diseases from reaching an advanced stage.

The scheme would also enable real-time tracking through a dedicated health management information system for monitoring individuals’ health data by medical officials.

Health minister speaks

About the implementation of the scheme, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said it will involve collaboration among district collectors, local governance bodies, health officials, and trained volunteers. The health check-up would also include monthly reviews of those screened and treated at the camps.

Mobile units are also being set up for the scheme’s implementation in rural areas, ensuring that the services reach all. The scheme would combine technology with community engagement and include traditional medical practices to provide the beneficiaries a holistic approach.

Subramanian also announced that Tamil Nadu is India’s leading state in cadaveric organ donation. The state has been awarded by the Union Health Ministry for the same, with at least 268 cadaveric organ donations performed in 2024, enabling 1,446 organ transplants.

TN doctors' bodies react

Reacting to the scheme, the state’s doctors’ associations said while it is a good initiative and will be useful for common people, they also pointed out that more doctors and healthcare workers are required in the state for the plan to become successful.

“There is a need for more doctors and health care employees. Already, our government hospitals are facing shortages of healthcare work force. The government should ensure that the scheme does not affect the normal functioning of government hospitals. To ensure that and conduct the scheme more successfully, local-level private doctors and employees should be utilised for this scheme,” said Dr G R Ravindranath, General Secretary, Doctors' Association for Social Equality, Chennai.

Health experts seek awareness drive for scheme

Public health experts highlighted that community outreach programmes such as the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ scheme would help the elderly and marginalised communities in the rural areas. They also suggested that more people should be made aware of the scheme so that the burden on the tertiary care institutions can be eased.

“The scheme seems to have been planned well but the locations should not remain the same. Camps should be organised in different locations, including remote areas, to allow access for all. The changing of camp locations would allow more participation, and the activity should not be stopped with a few rounds of medical camps and screening," said former director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr K Kolandaisamy.