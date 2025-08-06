In a sharp, wide-ranging conversation with The Federal, Khushbu Sundar, veteran actor and the BJP’s Tamil Nadu Vice-President, defends her party’s outreach strategies, responds to accusations of identity appropriation, addresses criticisms over the National Education Policy, and calls out the ruling DMK for what she calls double standards and fear of BJP's rising footprint in the state.

Opposition leaders allege the BJP is appropriating Tamil identity—Tiruvalluvar in saffron, Murugan Maanadu, references to Agathiyar, and now even the Chola legacy...

Why is the DMK scared when we talk about Tamil heritage? When the PM took the sengol to Parliament, what was DMK doing? They distanced themselves. Now they act like custodians of Tamil culture.

Modi ji has shown love for Tamil culture from day one. He’s visited Tamil Nadu over 40 times. He talks about Tamil’s richness wherever he goes, be it international forums or domestic ones. Why does it hurt the DMK if we highlight what they ignored for decades?

Critics say BJP is embracing Tamil identity for the elections...

That’s not true. If people think so, they need to go through the history of what the Prime Minister has said and done consistently for Tamil Nadu. His reverence for Tamil isn't new.

When he said the key to the Puri Jagannath temple lies in Tamil Nadu, it wasn’t false. He’s a global leader who won’t misrepresent history. If someone disagrees, they should prove him wrong instead of spreading misinformation.

Despite the outreach, BJP is still struggling electorally in Tamil Nadu. Why?

We’re growing. We’ve come second in several constituencies. Our vote share has increased. We have four MLAs now. It takes time—the BJP had only two MPs once, and look at us today.

We are building toward Viksit Bharat 2047, where India is self-reliant. Our work is not for personal gain. Tell me one corruption charge against the BJP in the last 13 years.

The DMK argues they’re protecting Tamil Nadu’s federal rights by resisting NEP. What's your take on this?

Federalism doesn’t mean double standards. The NEP was originally conceptualised during Congress-DMK regime. When NEET came up in 2010, it was the DMK and Congress that advocated it. In 2013, it went to Parliament.

Why didn’t the DMK oppose it then? Why now? Because the BJP is implementing it? That shows political insecurity, not genuine concern.

Why is it that only Tamil Nadu seems to have a problem with every policy brought in by the BJP? The NEP is implemented in states like Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. Why not here?

It’s not that BJP has any personal bias. Tamil Nadu was given ₹13,000 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, but we asked for an account of how it was spent. The Centre didn’t withhold funds out of hate—it’s the DMK’s refusal to accept NEP that's causing the delay.

But Tamil Nadu remains firm on a two-language policy. Isn’t the three-language push unnecessary in this context?

Please show me where NEP says Hindi is mandatory. The policy promotes multilingualism but doesn’t enforce it. And by the way, DMK-run schools themselves offer Hindi as a second language. So where's the consistency?

Their public stance is pure hypocrisy. If you’re a political party, fine—run a school, run a business. But don’t say one thing publicly and do the opposite privately.

But the DMK claims the three-language formula is being forced through tactics like 'incentivising' students...

That’s an absolutely wrong accusation. Giving biscuits to children cannot be construed as a bribe. Are you saying the DMK offering biryani and liquor to people is acceptable, but the BJP giving biscuits to children is sinister? No BJP leader would bribe school kids. These claims reflect a very low level of thinking.

We went through schools. No one forced students. This narrative is being twisted to suit the DMK’s agenda. The NEP does not mandate Hindi—it allows flexibility. So why this fearmongering?

You spoke about the safety of women. What’s your take on increasing gender-based violence in BJP-ruled states like UP?

Let me be clear—I do not defend any party when it comes to crimes against women. Whether it’s BJP, DMK, or Congress, atrocities must stop. We’ve progressed since the days of sati, but the road ahead is long.

Immediate, stringent punishment is needed. Society must instil fear in perpetrators. The problem lies in patriarchy and mindset—not just governance.

Congress MP R Sudha and DMK’s Salma were attacked in Delhi. Your response?

It was deeply unfortunate. I supported Sudha in my tweet. Her trauma is real, and her injury is serious. These incidents shame us all. But again, let’s not politicise it. Delhi has long had issues, even under other parties.

We must ask: why does this keep happening? Because, as a society, we fail to protect women. The mindset needs to change.

What’s your take on the recent 'honour killings' in Tamil Nadu and Thol Thirumavalavan’s criticism of BJP’s caste alliances?

I completely oppose honour killings. There’s nothing “honourable” about murder. It’s a crime—period.

Mr Thirumavalavan’s statement is disappointing. Is he implying such killings didn’t occur earlier? Is it only bad when a particular caste is involved? These remarks are divisive and irresponsible.

Killings continue because people keep emphasising caste and community. Tamil Nadu has gone backward under the DMK. Daily crimes, assaults, drug menace, and lawlessness are on the rise. The Chief Minister seems deaf and blind to it—or he’s living in La La Land. But the day this bubble bursts, it’s Tamil Nadu that will suffer.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.