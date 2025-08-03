Stalin says ‘true’ AIADMK workers not happy with alliance with BJP

Taking a dig at the renewed AIADMK-BJP alliance, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday (August 3) remarked that ‘true’ workers of the party were not happy with the tie-up.

‘EPS spreading lies’

Stalin alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre "betrayed Tamil Nadu", and despite this, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami forged ties with the saffron party for the 2026 Assembly polls and was now "spreading lies" during his ongoing state-wide campaign.

In a letter to partymen ahead of the seventh death anniversary of his father and former chief minister, M Karunanidhi, Stalin urged the DMK workers and supporters to uphold the pro-Tamil and pro-Tamil Nadu values propagated by the late DMK chief and work for the party's success in the elections next year as well, which would ensure its seventh term.

Swipe at BJP

Accusing the BJP of usurping power in non-BJP states through governors, Stalin said that it was the DMK government which undertook a legal battle and succeeded in the issue of the governor approving state Bills.

"At a time when such battles have to be taken forward with more vigour, the AIADMK, which has no concern for Tamil Nadu, has aligned with the BJP which betrays the state. Leader of Opposition (Palaniswami), who lacks any basic principles, went all the way to Delhi, knelt before the BJP and forged an alliance. Even true AIADMK worker is unhappy over this," Stalin said.

Peace march on Karunanidhi’s death anniv

Recalling the various pro-people and pro-language initiatives of his father-led regimes in the past, Stalin said his present government was walking the path, to ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu and its people.

On the occasion of Karunanidhi's seventh death anniversary, on August 7, Stalin said a peace march would be taken out here towards his Marina memorial and exhorted party workers to pay respects to the Dravidian stalwart in their respective districts.