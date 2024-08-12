Telangana CM Revanth woos Korean textile investors to Warangal

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to the US and South Korea to attract investments for the state, on Monday (August 12) pitched the mega textile park in Warangal as an ideal destination for investments from Korean companies.

The chief minister was accompanied by Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and a team of officials during the tour.

“Pitched the Mega Textile Park in #Warangal as an ideal destination for further investments from Korean textiles companies at a business roundtable organised by #KOFOTI (Korea Federation of Textile Industry),” he said in post on X by Telangana CMO.



The gathering, including Kihak Sung, Chairman, Youngone, Soyoung Joo, Executive Vice-Chairman, KOFOTI, and other top leaders of 25 major textile companies, responded with amazing enthusiasm, he said.





“Expect to attract more investments for Warangal, and rest of Telangana in the Textile sector. My colleague @OffDSB and officials will put together a task force to follow up on all the opportunities for quick closures and action on the ground: @revanth_anumula,” he said.

The chief minister and his team also held talks with the senior leadership of LS Corp, one of Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates.

“We started our day with wide-ranging conversations with one of Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates - the LS Corp, which was formerly a part of the LG group. My team, including my ministerial colleague @OffDSB, and officials, met with Chairman of LS Group, Mr Koo Ja Eun, and his senior leadership,” Revanth Reddy said in another post on X.

“Our talks covered broad interests, including manufacturing investments in #Telangana for electric cables, gas and energy, and batteries,” he said.





The LS team would visit Telangana shortly on his invite, he said, expressing confidence that the government will formally welcome the company to the state as an investor in coming days.



Earlier, the CM reached South Korea after concluding the America tour.

Before heading for Korea, the CM experienced the driverless Waymo car in San Francisco, USA.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula experienced the driverless Waymo car in San Francisco, #USA . Minister Sri @OffDSB also joined to watch the impressive demonstration of this cutting-edge technology,” the CMO said.

