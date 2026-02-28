New GDP series of 2022-23: Improvements in some areas, old problems linger in others

The new GDP with base-year of 2022-23, released on Friday (February 27) brings down average growth in “real” GDP during FY24-FY26 to 7.3 per cent, from 7.7 per cent under the previous base-year of 2011-12. “Real” GDP growth is inflation-adjusted increase in production of goods and services. Base-year revisions are made periodically to capture the structural changes in the economy over time – from consumption patterns to compositions within sectors (agriculture, industry, and services) due to the changing nature of economic activities. Also Read: India’s Q3 GDP grows at 7.8 pc under new base year series Except for FY24, when “real” growth went down to 7.2 per cent under the new base-year (new GDP series of 2022-23) from 9.2 per cent in the old series (old GDP series of 2011-12), the reverse happened in the other two fiscals – up from 6.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent in FY25 and from 7.4 per cent (First Advance Estimate) to 7.6 per cent (Second Advance Estimate) in FY26. This means, “real” growth is estimated to grow at 7.6 per cent – as against 7.4 per cent estimated under the old GDP series in January 2026. The following graph maps these changes in “real” growth in GDP in the two series.

The base-year revisions are made by selecting a fiscal year considered normal – unlike say the pandemic fiscal of FY21 which witnessed extreme disruptions in economic activities or fiscals which witness severe drought or flood. India’s National Statistical Commission (NSC) recommends such revisions every five years. This change has, however, come after more than a decade. The base-year revision has also altered quarterly GDP growth rates. In the old series, “real” growth in Q1 and Q2 of FY26 were 7.8 cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively. The new series alters these numbers to 6.7 per cent and 8.4 per cent. For Q3 of FY26, “real” growth is estimated at 7.8 per cent – falling from 8.4 per cent in Q2 (old series). Also Read: Indian economy to grow 7.4 per cent in FY26 as inflation eases, says CEA These changes have come because of changes in both methodologies and use of new data, which were not available earlier. Before looking at these aspects, here is how the new GDP series alters the compositions in output and expenditure sides of measuring the economy. These two measures are complementary to each other; while the output method measures gross value added or GVA (gross output minus intermediate inputs used) by all three sectors – agriculture, industry, and services – the expenditure method measures total spending on goods and services (consumption, government expenditure, investment, and net exports). Changes in sectoral composition of GVA The most noticeable change is a rise in agriculture’s contribution (agriculture value added as percentage of total value added or GVA) from average of 17.9 per cent during FY23-FY25 in the old series to 19.6 per cent in the new. The share of industry also rises – from average of 22.9 per cent during the same period under the old series to 23.6 per cent in the new – while that of services goes down from 50.4 per cent to 48.2 per cent, respectively. The share of manufacturing (part of industry) also goes up from 14.2 per cent to 14.6 per cent. The following graph maps these changes during FY23-FY25 under the old and new series. Changes in composition of expenditures

Similarly, the base-year revision has altered the shares of expenditures relative to the GDP, which are mapped in the following graph. GDP is calculated by adding taxes but subtracting subsidies from GVA. As the graph shows, the average share of consumption (private final consumption expenditure or PFCE) goes down from 61 per cent to 57 per cent. It remains the main engine of growth. Government expenditure (government final consumption expenditure or GFCE), a relatively minor growth engine, rises from 10 per cent to 11 per cent; investment (gross fixed capital formation or GFCF) up from 31 per cent to 32 per cent; exports up from 22 per cent to 23 per cent and imports static at 25 per cent.