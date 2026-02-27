India’s Q3 GDP grows at 7.8 pc under new base year series

India recorded 7.8 per cent economic growth in the October–December quarter of 2025–26, accelerating from 7.4 per cent in the same period last year, as per the new national accounts series with 2022–23 as the base year.

According to the new series, the gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 7.6 per cent during the current fiscal, as against 7.4 per cent in the advance estimates released by the ministry in January.

Growth rate

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday (February 27) released the New Series of Annual and Quarterly National Accounts Estimates with the base year 2022–23. It replaces the previous series with a base year of 2011–12.

The growth rate for the July-September period of 2025-26 has been revised upwards to 8.4 per cent from 8.2 per cent.

However, the growth rate for the first quarter was revised downwards to 6.7 per cent from 7.8 per cent.

