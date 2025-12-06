IndiGo flight cancellations: Centre sets refund deadline, caps airfares
Centre asks IndiGo to complete refund process for cancelled flights by Sunday evening; warns airlines against opportunistic pricing and orders strict compliance
With IndiGo flight disruptions impacting thousands of passengers, the civil aviation ministry on Saturday (December 6) directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, as well as ensure baggage separated from the travellers are delivered in the next two days.
The ministry said any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action. The refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be completed by 8 pm on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.
"Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations," it said.
Earlier on Saturday, the Centre cracked down on “unusually high airfares” in the wake of the disruption of IndiGo’s flight operations, with the Civil Aviation Ministry instructing all airlines to strictly adhere to the prescribed fare caps or face action in case of non-compliance.
Describing the skyrocketing fares as “opportunistic pricing”, the Civil Aviation Ministry has used its regulatory powers to ensure reasonable fares in all affected routes.
“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption. In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes,” stated the ministry in a release.
It further stated that the fair caps will remain in force till the situation stabilises, adding that the move is aimed at preventing “any exploitation of passengers in distress.”
“The Ministry will continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest,” stated the ministry.
Live Updates
- 6 Dec 2025 4:30 PM IST
Aviation body chief demands CBI probe into IndiGo, DGCA actions
Responding to the extensive IndiGo flight cancellations nationwide, Nitin Jadhav, President of the Indian Association Council of Aviation, strongly criticised both the airline and the regulator. He asserted that “The IndiGo management itself is responsible for this, not the pilots... The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) is supporting them...”
Jadhav said the scale of the disruption raises serious concerns and called for an investigation into the airline’s operations as well as the regulator’s conduct. He stated, “I am demanding a CBI inquiry into the DGCA and IndiGo... There is a hidden agenda behind this...”
He further alleged regulatory negligence, adding, “The DGCA is not doing its work properly...”
Jadhav’s remarks reflect growing frustration within the aviation sector amid continued cancellations, which have left thousands of passengers stranded and prompted wider scrutiny of oversight and accountability in India’s civil aviation system.
- 6 Dec 2025 4:26 PM IST
Singapore envoy stranded, attends Jharkhand wedding online
Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong was among the thousands of travellers left stranded by IndiGo’s wave of flight cancellations. Wong had planned to fly to Jharkhand to attend a staff member’s wedding, but was unable to travel because of the disruption.
As a result, he joined the ceremony virtually instead. He later posted his congratulations to the couple on X, marking the occasion online despite the setback.
- 6 Dec 2025 4:22 PM IST
Centre orders IndiGo to speed up refunds, return lost baggage
With IndiGo’s widespread flight cancellations affecting thousands of travellers across the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday directed the airline to complete all pending ticket refunds for cancelled services by Sunday evening.
The ministry stressed that passengers should not face delays in receiving their money back, given the scale of the disruption. Additionally, IndiGo has been instructed to ensure that any baggage separated from travellers during the cancellations or delays is traced and delivered within the next two days.
The directives come as the airline continues to struggle with operational challenges that have caused significant inconvenience nationwide.
- 6 Dec 2025 4:14 PM IST
IndiGo asked to boost passenger support, maintain auto-refund system
IndiGo has been directed to introduce dedicated support units to help passengers affected by its widespread flight cancellations, according to an official press release. The airline must establish specialised passenger assistance and refund facilitation cells designed to streamline communication and service recovery.
“These cells have been tasked to proactively contact affected passengers and ensure that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed without the need for multiple follow-ups," stated an official release as quoted by the Hindustan Times.
The release further emphasised IndiGo’s responsibility to maintain simplified refund procedures during the disruption. It stated that “the system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely,” underscoring the need for efficient compensation without passengers having to repeatedly seek updates.
These measures aim to reduce inconvenience for travellers who have experienced cancellations or schedule changes, ensuring that the airline provides timely information, support, and reimbursements throughout the operational crisis.
- 6 Dec 2025 4:10 PM IST
Air India caps domestic fares, adds capacity amid travel surge
Air India and Air India Express announced that, beginning December 4, they have placed proactive caps on economy fares for non-stop domestic routes to avoid the surge in prices typically triggered by demand-based revenue systems.
Explaining the move, a spokesperson noted, “We are aware of screenshots of last-minute itineraries with one-stop or two-stop flights or a combination of economy and premium economy or business cabins taken from third-party platforms. It is not technically possible to cap all such permutations, but we are engaging such platforms to exercise oversight," reported the Hindustan Times.
The spokesperson further stated that “Air India and Air India Express are seeking to add capacity to help travellers and their baggage reach their destinations as quickly as possible,” emphasising that the airlines are working to ease passenger movement amid heightened travel pressure.
- 6 Dec 2025 4:06 PM IST
Passengers lose cool at Mumbai Airport over IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo passengers at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport grew visibly frustrated as nationwide flight cancellations continued, leading to a tense confrontation with airline staff at the ticket counter. Travellers, already impacted by widespread disruptions across the country, raised their complaints sharply as tempers flared.
- 6 Dec 2025 4:02 PM IST
Supriya Sule demands action as IndiGo flight chaos deepens
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday demanded action against IndiGo after hundreds of its flights were cancelled over five days, leaving thousands of passengers across the country struggling.
More than 400 flights were cancelled on Saturday alone, after over 1,000 were scrapped on Friday. Sule said, "The Union government must take action against IndiGo. Thousands of people have faced difficulties in the last two days. We have raised this issue in Parliament."
She urged the Centre to clarify the causes behind the airline’s crisis, adding that the disruption had caused major financial and time losses. Sule said the government should promote more airlines and explain in Parliament why IndiGo’s services collapsed.
(With agency inputs)
- 6 Dec 2025 3:38 PM IST
Digvijaya Singh seeks probe into IndiGo flight disruptions
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh criticised the ongoing wave of IndiGo cancellations, noting that the airline, “once considered a very reliable airline, is going through a rough patch.” He said “no clear statement has come from either the government or the airline’s management,” leaving travellers confused and anxious.
Singh recalled facing a delay himself on a recent trip to Delhi, where he saw passengers panicking as they struggled to get information. Stressing the need for clarity and accountability, he said “what went wrong must come to the fore,” adding that growing privatisation has eroded transparency. He urged authorities to act, insisting “there must be a thorough investigation into this matter.”
- 6 Dec 2025 3:35 PM IST
IndiGo flight cancellations in Jammu leave travellers stranded
IndiGo cancelled several flights at Jammu Airport on Saturday, with three of 10 scheduled services grounded and another delayed, adding to nationwide disruptions. Passengers voiced anger over repeated last-minute changes.
A traveller from Delhi said she had already faced problems earlier and missed a wedding due to cancellations, adding, "I am glad it has started today....there was a lot of harassment two days before...I was travelling from Delhi to Jammu for a wedding, but I was not able to attend the wedding...all the money and time were wasted...They have spoiled my occasion..."," reported ANI.
Kashish, another passenger, said his aunt had been stranded for hours and criticised the airline’s handling, stating, "since yesterday we are struggling...we are not receiving clear updates…" Similar issues were reported at airports in Chandigarh and Patna, where passengers described repeated cancellations and lack of assistance. Major hubs including Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata also recorded extensive IndiGo cancellations, leaving many travellers waiting for clearer communication and support.