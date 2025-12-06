IndiGo flight cancellations: Centre sets refund deadline, caps airfares

With IndiGo flight disruptions impacting thousands of passengers, the civil aviation ministry on Saturday (December 6) directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, as well as ensure baggage separated from the travellers are delivered in the next two days.

The ministry said any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action. The refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be completed by 8 pm on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

"Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations," it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Centre cracked down on “unusually high airfares” in the wake of the disruption of IndiGo’s flight operations, with the Civil Aviation Ministry instructing all airlines to strictly adhere to the prescribed fare caps or face action in case of non-compliance.

Describing the skyrocketing fares as “opportunistic pricing”, the Civil Aviation Ministry has used its regulatory powers to ensure reasonable fares in all affected routes.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption. In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes,” stated the ministry in a release.

It further stated that the fair caps will remain in force till the situation stabilises, adding that the move is aimed at preventing “any exploitation of passengers in distress.”

“The Ministry will continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest,” stated the ministry.

