FICCI FLO Chennai hosts Change of Guard event: 'New leadership, same commitment'

The Chennai chapter of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Wednesday (March 18) hosted its flagship annual “Change of Guard 2025–2026” ceremony, bringing together members, industry leaders and guests to mark a leadership transition while reaffirming its focus on women’s leadership and collective growth.

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The Federal was the media partner of the event, which was held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. It had the theme “New leadership. Same commitment. The evolution of excellence”.

New chairperson takes over

The occasion saw a formal handing over of the chairperson's mantle from Niyati A Mehta to Amulya Rao, who took over for 2026-27. While the outgoing official's contributions were acknowledged, her successor was welcomed, marking a smooth leadership transition.

Among FLO’s most active chapters, FLO Chennai has maintained a strong focus on entrepreneurship, skilling and community-led initiatives, with the transition underscoring continuity in its broader vision, it was noted.

The event was attended by Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary to the Tamil Nadu government (environment, climate change and forests), and a recipient of the prestigious UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) Champions of the Earth Award 2025.

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Addressing the gathering, Sahu spoke on sustainability, community knowledge systems and the need to recognise contributions that are often overlooked, particularly by women.

Drawing on coastal livelihoods, she highlighted women engaged in seaweed collection, noting their sustainable practices rooted in necessity rather than excess, and contrasted this with patterns of overconsumption.

'It is possible to turn the tide'

The IAS officer also pointed to structural inequalities, arguing that disparities stem from the way systems are designed rather than individual capability. She stressed the need for inclusive, non-discriminatory programme frameworks that expand access to opportunities, while acknowledging the FLO’s initiatives in skilling and entrepreneurship.

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Emphasising environmental responsibility, Sahu said even small actions can have far-reaching consequences, citing how leaving food waste during treks can disrupt ecosystems. “It is possible for us to turn the tide,” she said, urging collective action.

The evening also featured a musical performance by Anukriti Debnath.