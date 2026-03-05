FICCI FLO Chennai awards honour women leaders who empower others

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Chennai chapter hosted the Women Achiever’s Awards 2025-26 at ITC Grand Chola on Sunday (March 1), honouring women leaders for their sustained impact across sectors. The Federal was the official media partner.

Held under the annual theme “The Power to Empower,” the ceremony spotlighted women who are not only breaking barriers but also creating pathways for others. The evening was led by FICCI FLO Chairperson Niyati A Mehta.

Permission paradox

Journalist Palki Sharma delivered the keynote address on “Empowerment vs Influence,” urging women to move beyond access and focus on authority. “Empowerment lets you enter the room, but influence decides what comes after,” she said, underscoring structural barriers such as narrower margins for error, uneven visibility and implicit biases.

Referring to the “permission paradox,” Sharma observed that many women wait to feel perfectly qualified before stepping forward. She called on women to make clear asks without apology, amplify one another in decision-making spaces, intervene in biased moments, build strategic alliances, and push for salary transparency.

“Men are not the enemy; patriarchy is,” she said, stressing inclusive partnerships and sustained behavioural change.

The awardees

This year’s awardees included Dr Sathya Jeganathan and Meena Dadha (Lifetime Achievement); Chitra Shah (Social Entrepreneur – Individual); Vasudha Prakash (Social Entrepreneur – NGO); Jaya Bharathi Karumuri (Professional Excellence); Gunit Singla (Entrepreneur - Above 5 Years); and Aanchal Kejriwal (Upcoming Entrepreneur - 3-5 Years).

The awards were adjudicated by a jury comprising Usha Krishna, Rajeev Mecheri and Deepa Sathiaram.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry Ladies Organisation spans 20 chapters with over 15,000 members nationwide. Now in its 32nd year, FLO Chennai has more than 1,350 members, positioning itself as one of the organisation’s most active chapters.