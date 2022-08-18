WhatsApp users no longer need phone to run app on Windows

It means that WhatsApp desktop users will no longer need to pair or link their smartphones to send, receive or sync messages on the desktop

Always looking for innovation, WhatsApp has launched a standalone app for Windows.

This effectively means WhatsApp desktop users will no longer need to pair or link their smartphones to send, receive or sync messages on the desktop.

The standalone app was launched last year but was only available to beta testers. Now the app is available for all.

The design of the app has been optimized and has an improvised interface, however not very different from the old one.

The app will allow users to receive messages and notifications even when they are offline or the desktop is not connected to smartphones.

The company informed that it is working on the desktop app for macOS and the beta testing is already underway.

In order to use the app, follow these steps:

Go to the Microsoft store, search and download the app

Once installed, open WhatsApp on your phone and click on More Options

Go to linked devices

Link your desktop app by scanning the QR code that appears on your WhatsApp Desktop App.

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature has also been fully rolled out and is out of beta. This lets users link up to four devices to their WhatsApp accounts without the need for a smartphone.

In a tweet, WhatsApp also has updated about its new feature where the user can control who can or cannot see them online.