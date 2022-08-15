M&M’s state-of-the-art EV design studio M.A.D.E opens in the UK

Located at Banbury in Oxfordshire, the centre was inaugurated by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra along with International Trade Minister for UK, Ranil Jayawardena

India’s leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday inaugurated its new design centre, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), located at the global automotive and EV hub of Banbury in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

The centre will serve as the conceptual hotbed for the company’s portfolio of EV products, M&M said in a statement. “Oxfordshire offers access to new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomics, advanced robotics, etc., that promise to shape the future of mobility,” said the M&M statement.

Conceiving future EVs

The primary objective of M.A.D.E, which forms part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, is to conceive and create all future Mahindra EVs and advanced vehicle design concepts.

Advertisement

The centre was inaugurated by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra along with International Trade Minister for UK, Ranil Jayawardena.

Also read: Jobless growth a concern, govt must act, says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra said: “Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is another vital node in our neural network of innovation. In 15 short months, their work has already laid the blueprint for an electrifying future. How we play our cards today will determine the way the world is shaped tomorrow.”

‘Creating jobs’

Jayawardena said: “Securing investment in Britain creates jobs, boosts wages, and grows our economy. It is how we help people live better lives, now and in the future. So, it is fantastic to see Mahindra’s investment and expansion in Oxfordshire. We are seeking to double Anglo-Indian trade over the next decade and a free trade deal will be a significant step towards achieving that, tackling trade barriers and helping businesses in both countries to seize new opportunities”.

M&M’s chief design officer Pratap Bose said: “Our primary mission at M.A.D.E is to give expression to our Born Electric vision. All of the technology, all of the automotive design talent, all of the state-of-the-art tools assembled here will be geared towards that objective – that is to disrupt the status quo and serve as the wellspring for Mahindra EV design and Innovation.”

Also read: Ola electric car with 500km range to launch in 2024: All you need to know