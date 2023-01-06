Report matter to authorities even if settled, Air India CEO tells staff

DGCA contended the airline's conduct over the urinating incident was "unprofessional" and led to "systemic failure".

Following a massive outcry over a passenger peeing on another mid-flight, Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson has asked the crew to report any improper behaviour on the aircraft to authorities at the earliest, even if the matter is mutually settled.

“If an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved,” Wilson instructed staff in an internal email.

“We must also be clear on the standard of behaviour that is expected on our aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply,” he said, adding, “The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable, and we share her distress.”

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has criticised and turned up the heat on Air India over the way it handled the infamous November incident in which a passenger unzipped and urinated on an elderly woman in the business class section of a New York to Delhi flight.

In another shocker, the man identified, as Shankar Mishra was allowed to leave without any repercussions. It was only after the woman wrote to the group chairman of Air India, N Chandrasekaran, was the matter reported to the police.

The woman described her trauma, saying that she was not offered a fresh seat. The crew instead forced the woman to face the perpetrator even as he profusely begged her not to take any action.

The airline clarified that after “no further flare-up or confrontation” and “respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing”.

DGCA contended the airline’s conduct was “unprofessional” and led to “systemic failure” and asked the airline, the pilot of the flight and the crew for an explanation.

Another incident was reported 10days after the earlier one. It came to light that a passenger on a Paris-Delhi flight urinated on a female passenger’s blanket. Yet no action was taken as the man tendered a written apology.