Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, says official after record deal

"The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said.

In a LinkedIn post, Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline’s aircraft order.

According to him, this order of 840 aircraft has been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago starting with the Air India privatisation process.

“The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade. The Airbus firm order comprises 210 A-320/321 Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000. The Boeing firm order comprises 190 737-Max, 20 787s and 10 777s. We have also signed up for long term maintenance of the engines with CFM International (CFM), Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace,” he said.

