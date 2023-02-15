Air India-Boeing deal to create 1 million jobs in US: Biden tells Modi

As per an announcement from the White House, Boeing and Air India have reached an agreement under which the airline will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm order valued at $34 billion at list price.

The “landmark” Air India-Boeing deal will create up to 1 million jobs across 44 states in the US, President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a call on Tuesday (February 14).

While announcing the Boeing-Air India deal on Tuesday, Biden asserted that together with Prime Minister Modi, he was looking forward to deepen the ties between India and the US.

As per an announcement from the White House, Boeing and Air India have reached an agreement under which the airline will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm order valued at $34 billion at list price.

Also read: Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

Advertisement

The deal will also include customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787, totalling 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at list price.

Biden spoke with Modi of India to discuss the “landmark” agreement.

This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree, Biden said in the call.

“Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark @airindiain-@Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries,” PM Modi tweeted.

Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark @airindiain–@Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

The Air India order is Boeing’s third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of number of planes.

During the call, the two leaders also reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship and committed to continue working together and in groups like the Quad to advance economic growth for our two countries and expand cooperation on our shared priorities.

This announcement follows the inaugural launch of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) last month.

The initiative is aimed at expanding the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and universities of the two countries.

Biden and Modi announced the iCET in May 2022.