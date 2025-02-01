Budget: Visa fee waivers, focus on Buddhist sites among tourism boosters

Recognising tourism as a key driver of economic growth and employment, the government has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop India's tourism sector through strategic initiatives and investment.

A major part of this plan is the identification and enhancement of the top 50 tourist destinations, which will be developed in collaboration with state governments through a competitive challenge mode.

To bolster infrastructure, hotels in these destinations will be included in the Infrastructure Harmonised Master List (HML), granting them access to long-term financing for sustainable growth.

Tourism: Key announcements

1. Top 50 tourist destinations to be developed

2. Easier travel and connectivity to tourist hotspots

3. Special focus on Buddhist tourism sites

4. Swadesh Darshan 2.0

5. Odisha tourism development

6. Nalanda tourism development

7. Inland waterways

Skill development programmes

To empower youth and local communities, skill development programmes will be introduced at Institutes of Hospitality Management. Also, the government will facilitate MUDRA loans for homestays, promoting rural and community-based tourism.

Easier travel and improved connectivity to tourist hotspots will also be a priority, ensuring seamless access for both domestic and international visitors.

States demonstrating effective destination management—including amenities, cleanliness, and marketing efforts—will be rewarded with performance-linked incentives. Further simplifying travel, the e-visa system will be streamlined, with visa fee waivers available for select tourist groups.

Spiritual & cultural tourism development

India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage will receive a massive boost under the new tourism initiatives. Following the July 2024 Budget, special attention will be given to Buddhist tourism sites, ensuring their preservation and enhancement.

The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) has been allocated ₹240 crore for the development of heritage sites, with a particular focus on Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, and the iconic Ajanta & Ellora caves.

Tourism circuits

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 will help create integrated tourism circuits with a strong emphasis on sustainability and responsible tourism, backed by an allocation of ₹1,900 crore. Inspired by the success of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temple Corridors in Bihar will be developed to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

The Rajgir Development Project will preserve and promote historical sites such as Jarasandh Ka Baithak, Ajatshatru Stupa, and the Cyclopean Wall, while the Nalanda Tourism Development initiative is proposed for revitalizing the legendary Nalanda University and its surrounding heritage sites.

In Odisha, huge investments are being made to boost tourism infrastructure, with ₹99.90 crore sanctioned for the development of Hirakud and ₹99.99 crore allocated for eco-tourism in the Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary.

Infrastructure & connectivity

Recognising that improved connectivity is crucial for tourism growth, the government is expanding the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme to include 120 new destinations. This initiative aims to facilitate 4 crore passengers over the next decade, with a special focus on helipads and small airports in hilly and aspirational districts.

To further support tourism along major corridors, ₹467.22 crore has been set aside for improving infrastructure along the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor’s power sector. The Chennai City Partnership Project will receive ₹459.02 crore to enhance urban tourism and develop the hospitality sector.

Waterways to be leveraged

Inland waterways are also being leveraged for tourism, with 26 operational waterways covering over 4,800 km. Passenger movement on national waterways has surged, increasing from 67 lakh in FY24 to an expected 3.36 crore in FY25, with river cruise tourism being actively promoted as a unique travel experience.

Medical tourism & ‘Heal in India’

India is emerging as a global hub for medical tourism, and the government wants to strengthen this sector by collaborating with private players. Simplified visa norms will help facilitate international patients seeking high-quality medical treatments in India. This will position the country as a premier destination for healthcare travel.

To support these initiatives, the government has earmarked financial resources in the Budget 2025-26:

The Budget 2025-26 reinforces the government’s commitment to tourism-driven economic growth by focusing on infrastructure, skill development, cultural heritage preservation, and medical tourism expansion. With strategic investments and sustainable policies, these initiatives aim to position India as a leading global tourism hub.