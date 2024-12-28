Kashmir sets new record by hosting 3 million tourists in 2024

Close to three million tourists, including foreigners, travelled to Jammu and Kashmir this year, setting a new record. This despite the back-to-back April-May Lok Sabha and September-October Assembly polls, with the flow dipping slightly during the latter.

With 10 days to go for the end of the year, the total tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir stood at about 2.95 million, rising significantly from 2.71 million in 2023, and 2.67 million in 2022, shows official data.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals also scored a rise. Some 43,000 international visitors arrived by December 20, as against 37,000 in 2023.

Major source of revenue

Tourism department officials have been quoted by media reports as saying that the rise in tourist numbers was brought by aggressive campaigns through tourism events and social media.

While upbeat about attracting even more tourists in future, they are mindful about not causing any harm to the environment and spoiling the region’s natural beauty.

Jammu and Kashmir relies majorly on tourism (Rs 7,000–7,500 crore per year), with the industry being only second in revenue generation after horticulture (Rs 10,000–11,000 crore per year).

The tourism industry sustains a host of people, including houseboat owners, hoteliers, taxi operators, shikara-wallahs, pony-wallahs, guides and travel operators besides craftsmen such as shawl and carpet weavers, wood carvers, and papier mache artisans.

Big plans for New Year

Kashmir Valley is currently gearing up for the New Year festivities, with grand events being planned in Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and the Lal Chowk Clock Tower in Srinagar, besides Gulmarg like other years.

Tourism officials believe this will send a positive message to both domestic and foreign tourists. The tourism director was quoted by media reports as saying that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked the department to step up efforts to make Kashmir a high-end tourist destination with the focus being not on the volume but on the value.