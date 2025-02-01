Top 50 tourist destinations to be developed in partnership with states: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the top 50 tourist destinations in the country will be developed in partnership with states in a "challenge mode", as she emphasised tourism as a driver of employment-led growth and unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, skill development and ease of travel.

Presenting her eighth straight Union Budget, Sitharaman said the government will promote homestays by extending Mudra loans, and improve connectivity to tourist spots to enhance accessibility.

"The state governments will be responsible for providing land to build essential infrastructure. To further boost tourism, hotels in the key destinations will be included in the harmonised infrastructure list, ensuring better access to financing and development support," she said.

Outlining the broader roadmap, Sitharaman said, "We will facilitate employment-led growth by organising intensive skill development programmes for our youth, including institutes of hospitality management." States that demonstrate effective destination management -- including maintaining tourist amenities, cleanliness, and marketing efforts -- will receive performance-linked incentives, the finance minister said.

The government will also introduce streamlined e-visa facilities and visa fee waivers for select tourist groups to attract international visitors, she said. Reaffirming the focus on spiritual and heritage tourism set in the Budget last July, Sitharaman highlighted the special initiatives for sites associated with Gautama Buddha's life.

Medical tourism, under the 'Heal in India' initiative, will also receive a boost through public-private partnerships, capacity building, and relaxed visa norms. PTI

