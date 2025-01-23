Buddhist past quietly buried as Modi's Vadnagar gets tourism makeover

Vadnagar, famous for being the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen a flurry of tourist activity over the past 10 years. The railway station, where Modi is said to have sold tea in his youth, has a fan base of its own.

Tourism has offered a booster dose to the town's economy.

Little wonder then that the residents of Vadnagar where thrilled when Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week inaugurated a slew of tourism projects — including an experiential museum, a peace complex, and a sports complex — with a budget of over ₹300 crore. The locals hope these projects will bring employment to the nondescript town — a municipality in Mehsana district of north Gujarat — with a population of just around 30,000.

What quietly got buried in all the din and excitement is an archaeological initiative that had revealed a monastery and other structures that suggested that Vadnagar, around 2,800 years ago, hosted a thriving Buddhist settlement.

Also read: Gujarat: Remains of Buddhist monastery found in PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar ASI initiates survey In 2006, four years after Modi became the Gujarat Chief Minister, his government funded the first project in Vadnagar. The same year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) initiated a survey of the town to discover its Hindu past. It was in 2014, after Modi became the Prime Minister, that the project, named ‘Infinite and Eternal Vadnagar’, got central funding of around ₹100 crore and ASI got the nod to excavate. The project team included archaeologists and experts from IIT-Kharagpur, ASI, Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Deccan College. “The initial aim was to find the history of human evolution under Vadnagar and artefacts related to Hinduism. We were briefed that the town is an important religious centre of Nagar Brahmins and was an ancient town that had witnessed rise of Hinduism and boasted a human civilisation beyond Harappa,” Mayulika Sharma, former superintending archaeologist of ASI (Western region), who led the excavation project, told The Federal. Buddhist relics unearthed

The initiative change course when the ASI team came across the remains of a Buddhist settlement.

The ASI team excavating in Vadnagar came across the remains of a Buddhist settlement.

“We unearthed six or seven monastic cells and structures resembling an ancient Buddhist monastery while digging. But to be more sure, we needed to excavate more land so we wrote to our head office in Delhi for permission,” Sharma shared.

The excavation work was halted after 2016 and resumed again in 2019. The site of excavation was shifted a few kilometres away to Amba Ghar, near LakeSharmistha Lake where the Hatkeshwar temple, built during the rule of Solakis (Chalukya), is located. More, and some more In 2020, a Buddhist chaitya and more stupas were excavated at the Amba Ghat site. Also read | All that is not Gandhian about Sabarmati Ashram makeover YS Rawat, former director of the Gujarat State Archaeology Department, told The Federal that chaityas are semi-circular structures and stupas are dome-like structures, both related to Buddhism. Buddhist scholars would live in these structures during their tenure at monasteries and education centres. “Over the years, researchers found the remains of Buddhist monastery, a Bodhisattva idol, which is likely to belong to the second or third century, and artefacts related to Buddhism. We have all reasons to believe Vadnagar to be one of the 10 sites in which Chinese Buddhist traveller Hieun Tsang may have lived,” said Rawat. Excavations take back seat In 2022, the state government took over seven archaeological excavation sites in Vadnagar for a ₹500 crore redevelopment project. Then, in 2023, the archaeological work was permanently halted. Harit Shukla, Gujarat Tourism Secretary, gave an explanation for why the work was discontinued. “The focus is on civil development of Vadnagar for the next few years and hence the decision," hetold The Federal. "A number of new projects in Vadnagar have used the same pink traditional Sompura stones used in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. So, the excavation work has been stopped until the redevelopment is done,” he said. Development work Between 2022 and 2024, the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP state government developed the road network, underground drainage system and water supply of the town along with enhancing the green patches and landscaping.

The old road leading to the bus stop in Vadnagar.

The revamped road to the new bus stop in Vadnagar.