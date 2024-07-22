LIVE | What does Economic Survey say on GDP, inflation and more?

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (July 22) tabled the Economic Survey 2023-2024 in the Lok Sabha. The survey noted that India's real GDP is expected to grow between 6.5 and 7 per cent in 2024-25.

The growth estimated by the Economic Survey, ahead of the Union Budget, is in line with the International Monetary Fund’s estimate of 7 per cent.

The survey said, “The survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7 per cent, with risks evenly balanced, cognizant of the fact that the market expectations are on the higher side.”

The Economic Survey noted that core inflation remained sticky on account of services inflation and a strong labour market, especially in most Asian Economies.

The Economic Survey said that “inflationary pressures stoked by global troubles, supply chain disruptions, and vagaries of monsoons have been deftly managed by administrative and monetary policy responses. After averaging 6.7 per cent in FY23, retail inflation declined to 5.4 per cent in FY24.”

It said that the “government's thrust on capex and sustained momentum in private investment has boosted capital formation growth. Gross Fixed Capital Formation increased by 9 per cent in real terms in 2023-24.”

The Economic Survey highlighted that while the services sector remains a major job creator, the construction sector has gained prominence due to the government's infrastructure push. However, construction jobs are mostly informal and low-paid, necessitating alternatives for those leaving agriculture. Manufacturing employment, subdued over the past decade due to bad loans, has rebounded since 2021-22.

The 2022 State of Inequality in India report noted that in India, the top 1% of earners account for 6-7% of total income, while the top 10% account for one-third of total income earned.

