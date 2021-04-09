Yogi wants anti-Romeo squads. Moitra: ‘Bengal loves its Romeos’

The Uttar Pradesh CM said the constitution of such squads is necessary to protect women

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s promise to bring anti-Romeo squads in West Bengal.

Moitra tweeted: Latest from Ajay Bisht aka YogiCM: Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted in. Gudduji- Unlike your ilk, we Bengalis are lovers at heart! We like our music, our poetry, our mishti & yes, our Romeos too!

Also read: Cow smuggling and ‘love jihad’ unchecked in Bengal: Adityanath

Advertisement

Earlier, Adityanath said at a public rally in Hooghly, “Vote BJP to power and we will create anti-Romeo squads in Bengal just like we did in Uttar Pradesh to protect women and girls from those who loiter around girls’ schools. All TMC Romeos will be put behind bars.”

Adityanath further promised to make education and transport free for girls.

Also read: India has one DNA and it is Hindu: RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

Yogi trained his guns at Mamata Banerjee. “Trinamool Congress came to power in the state about 10 years ago with a promise to serve ‘maa-maati-manush’ (mother, motherland and people). I want to ask Mamata Banerjee why she could not fulfill her promise. Bengal is the land of social reformers then why are the youth here frustrated?” said Adityanath.

The idea of anti-Romeo squads was coined by Yogi Adityanath, who implemented it after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017.