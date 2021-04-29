Assembly elections finally over, all eyes on exit polls

Final phase of polling in West Bengal brings to an end assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory

The results for the elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be announced on May 2, but exit polls, which will be announced at 7pm Thursday, will give an indication of which way the political winds are blowing.

All eyes will be on the 294-seat West Bengal qssembly where a straight contest is expected between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance is also expected to give a tough fight to the BJP and TMC on some seats.

In Kerala, there is a direct fight between the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF alliance and Congress-led UDF alliance.

In Assam, the ruling BJP is expected to face stiff fight from the Congress.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK-Congress alliance hopes wrest power from the ruling AIADMK-BJP alliance, based on its impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.