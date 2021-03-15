K’taka to step up screening of people coming from Maharashtra & Kerala, makes RT-PCR mandatory The Federal 10:11 PM, 15 March, 2021 Updated 10:13 PM, 15 March, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR Karnataka Karnataka govt under fire for changing Jarkiholi ‘sex CD’ probe̵... News Media gag, vandalism follow minister’s sex scandal in Karnataka Karnataka Sex scandal dents Jarkiholis’ clout in Belagavi, may benefit C...