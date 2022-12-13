FIFA WC 2022 semis: What you need to know

Croatia stands in the way of Argentina and Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals while history-making Morocco is aiming to stop defending champion France from reaching its second successive final. Expect two thrilling contests in Qatar as Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, and others are set to enthrall the fans.
