TIPRA Motha worker killed in Tripura, cops say not related to politics

Four of six persons named in FIR arrested; TIPRA Motha chief urges party workers to maintain peace

A Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha worker died after being beaten up by a group of people in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Wednesday evening. Police have picked up four persons named in the FIR filed by the man’s family but clarified that the incident was not related to politics.

Pranajit Namasudra (44) was reportedly returning home when the accused allegedly stopped the car he was travelling in. They allegedly dragged him out and thrashed up, leaving him seriously injured. Police took him to the nearest hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the case was related to monetary issues. The family has reportedly named six persons in the FIR, of which four have been arrested. Two are reportedly absconding.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma appealed to party workers to maintain peace. “Please don’t react or do anything. I am personally verifying what has happened! Last thing we need is violence in the build up to the election,” he tweeted.

Tripura goes to polls on February 16.

