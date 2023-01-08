BJP like Ganga, a dip will rid you of sins: Tripura CM Manik Saha to oppn leaders

Manik Saha confident that the BJP will retain power in the upcoming Assembly elections

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday exhorted Left Front leaders to join the BJP, stating that his party is like the river Ganga and “taking a dip” in it will rid them of all sins.

Addressing a Jan Vishwas rally in South Tripura’s Kakraban, Saha said, “We are confident of winning the Assembly elections due this year. I urge the people who still believe in the ideology of Stalin and Lenin to join the BJP because it is like river Ganga. All your sins will vanish if you take a holy bath in Ganga,” he said.

“The compartments of the train are still vacant. Sit in the vacant bogies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all of us to the destination where we are supposed to be,” he added.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition CPI(M), Saha alleged the Communists suppressed the people’s democratic rights and ruled Tripura for years.

“There was no democracy during the Communist regime, as they believe in violence and terror tactics. In South Tripura district, as many as 69 Opposition leaders were killed during the Left rule. Kakraban was no exception where a lot of political murders happened,” he alleged.

“The idea of preestha pramukh (page in-charge) was successfully carried out by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tripura during the 2018 Assembly elections. It demolished the Communist fort after 25 years. This time, the Jan Vishwas rally will do the same to the Opposition,” he claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)