Security up at Gadkari’s Nagpur house, office following threat calls

Police have started investigations and are trying to establish the identity of the caller

Security has been stepped up outside Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence and office in Nagpur after an unidentified person made death threat calls at his office, police said.

According to a senior police official, three threat calls were received at Gadkari’s public relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am and 12.30 pm. “We are working to identify the caller,” the official added.

The person also threatened to blow up the office on the phone, after which the employees of the office informed the police. Police have initiated probe into the matter and are currently speaking to the employees of the minister’s office. Subsequently, security at Gadkari’s residence has also been beefed up.

