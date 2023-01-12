Sri Lanka, Bangladesh keen to import ethanol from India: Gadkari

Union Minister says matter discussed with both countries that are keen on adding ethanol in petrol

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have expressed their interest to import ethanol from India, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. He added that he discussed the issue with both the governments.

Addressing the CII Conference on Bio-Energy in New Delhi, Gadkari said, “I was able to discuss this matter with PM of Bangladesh and even the Sri Lankan minister. Both are keen on adding ethanol into petrol in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.”

The minister also said he will soon have a meeting with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, where a discussion would be made on making a policy for starting ethanol pumps in the country. The future of ethanol is very good, said the minister.

The government, he said, is eager to purchase more ethanol and also convinced to encourage the use of alternate fuel. “Because of green fuel the pollution woes will also be addressed,” Gadkari explained.

(With agency inputs)