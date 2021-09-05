RSS distances itself from article slamming Infosys; India Inc silent

While the Sangh put out the clarification, India Inc maintained a studied silence on the attack on one of India’s most reputed companies.

The RSS has put it out on Sunday that a recent article in its affiliated journal Panchjanya that targeted Infosys for “directly or indirectly supporting divisive forces in the country” should not be linked with the Sangh. While the saffron brigade put out the clarification, India Inc and the BJP government maintained a studied silence on the attack on one of India’s most reputed companies.

“There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects the individual opinion of the author,” tweeted Sunil Ambedkar, RSS’ all-India prachaar pramukh, while lauding Infosys for “seminal contribution in the progress of the country”.

The portal Ambedkar refers to is the income tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys which has long been beset with glitches, to fix which the company has been given time till September 15.

Advertisement

The article in Panchjanya’s latest edition, titled ‘Saakh Aur Aaghaat’, asks: “There are accusations that the Infosys management is deliberately trying to destabilise India’s economy… Could it be that some anti-national power is trying to harm India’s economic interests through Infosys?”

It further adds: “Infosys is accused of providing assistance to Naxals, Leftists and Tukde Tukde Gang. The issue of Infosys directly or indirectly supporting divisive forces in the country has already come out in the open. It is believed (that) misinformation websites… are funded by Infosys. Some organisations that spread caste hatred are also beneficiaries of Infosys’s charity. Shouldn’t Infosys promoters be asked what is the reason for the company’s funding of anti-national and anarchist organisations? Should companies of such suspect character be allowed to participate in government-tendering process?”

Also read: RSS mouthpiece accuses Infosys of destabilising Indian economy

In this context, the Sangh has insisted that Panchjanya is not its mouthpiece, while accepting that the journal is allied with its ideology.

The article also refers to Infosys promoter Nandan Nilekani contesting Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, asking: “Company’s founder NR Narayana Murthy’s opposition to the incumbent government’s ideology is not hidden from anyone. Infosys appoints people subscribing to a certain ideology on important posts… If such a company gets important government tenders, wouldn’t there be a threat of influence from China and the ISI?”

An article in The Indian Express quoted Panchajanya Editor Hitesh Shankar as saying: “The cover story is about a big corporate (Infosys) whose work’s quality is not up to its reputation… If Infosys is not involved in socially questionable/propaganda funding, it must come out and state the facts…we are writing about the dissatisfaction that has arisen in the society. The company must clarify whether it is a software company or an instrument to engineer social anger.”

Also read: FinMin summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain I-T website fiasco