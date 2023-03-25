Prasad: Rahul case not linked to Adani episode

Furthermore, Prasad accused the Congress of failing to utilise their team of lawyers to quickly obtain a stay on Gandhi's conviction.

On Saturday (March 25), Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior leader of BJP, dismissed the argument that the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following his conviction in a defamation case, was connected to his public scrutiny of the Adani Group.

Rahul Gandhi made the defamatory remarks way back in 2019, Prasad said.

Also Read: Disqualification aftermath: Rahul Gandhi’s second coming

Talking to reporters here soon after Gandhi’s press conference in Delhi, Prasad also alleged that the Congress did not press into service its battery of lawyers to immediately obtain a stay on Gandhi’s conviction by a Gujarat court with a view to encashing the issue in the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka.

Advertisement

Also Read: Modi is protecting Adani because Modi is Adani: Rahul

The former union minister also charged Gandhi with having been abusive, not critical in his utterances about the Modi surname which led to the defamation suit.

He asserted that the Congress leader had insulted OBCs, an issue that will be taken up in all earnestness by the BJP across the country.

(With agency inputs)