Modi is protecting Adani because Modi is Adani: Rahul

Thanking all opposition parties who stood by him, Rahul Gandhi said he has been disqualified because the PM is scared of his next speech on Adani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (March 25) tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the only reason behind his disqualification as MP from the Lok Sabha was to shield industrialist Gautam Adani.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi a day after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case, Rahul Gandhi said, “The whole game of disqualification is to distract from the question of whose money is this (in Adani’s shell companies).”

“I will keep fighting”

“These people don’t understand me, they are used to people getting scared of them. I do not get scared of them. I will keep fighting for the voice of this country, for democracy”, said Rahul.

Rahul claimed that the BJP is creating a diversion. “All through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I talked about the need for unity, for brotherhood, for people to work together. The BJP is creating a diversion, is misleading by raking up the OBC issue. This (the defamatory remarks) is not about the OBCs.”

“I am only interested in the truth. It may not be fashionable in politics but I will keep speaking the truth and fighting for the truth. This country has given me everything, it has given me love and respect. I will keep fighting for the people,” he added Talking about his constituency, Rahul said, “I have told the people of Wayanad that my relationship with them is one of family and love. I plan to write a letter for the people of Wayanad.”(explaining what has happened and why he has been disqualified as their MP).

PM is scared of my speech: Rahul

“I respect the legal system of India and I will not comment on what’s happened in the court. Pls understand why I have been disqualified. I have been disqualified because the PM is scared of my next speech on Adani. He does not want that speech to be given in Parliament and that is why I have been disqualified. I have seen that fear in the Prime Minister’s eyes., said Rahul pointing out that BJP fears him.

Thanking all opposition parties who stood by him he said, “I thank all Opposition parties who have supported me and we will all work together.”

“Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing what I am doing. This is a tapasya for me and I will keep raising these issues.” Rahul noted that this panic reaction by the BJP to disqualify him has given opposition ammunition to take on the government.

“Opposition has a weapon”

“This panic reaction of Mr Modi has given the Opposition a weapon. This will help the Opposition. Now the people know that Adani is a corrupt man and the people now want to know why India’s Prime Minister is trying to protect this corrupt man. The BJP has said an attack on Adani is an attack on the country. For them, Adani is India and India is Adani. Please understand that mindset,” he said.

I have only one next step — to fight for this country and to defend the democratic nature of this country. I will do whatever I have to do to defend the democratic nature of this country, he added.

Rahul wrapped up the press conference by stating that “Modi is protecting Adani because Modi is Adani.”